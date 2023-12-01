The dreaded day for a much-loved local gathering place in Lynn Valley has come. The Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub has officially closed its doors. It now joins the growing list of recent restaurant closures in Metro Vancouver.

The North Vancouver destination for good eats and craft beer had informed patrons of the closure in May of this year via social media posts.

People took to the comments to express their grief, with one user saying, “Deeply sorry to hear of the loss of my favourite haunt.”

“So sad to hear this. What a wonderful place 😢” shared another.

The 1177 Lynn Valley Road business had operated for 27 years.