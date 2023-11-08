After 37 years of serving the Burnaby community, Minoas Greek Taverna is officially closed, adding to the long line of restaurant closures in and around Metro Vancouver recently.

Minoas was a family-run restaurant that opened back in 1986. The building was originally the home of the Chronakis family before they turned it into a restaurant.

It was best known for its home-cooked and traditional Greek cuisine.

“We want to thank you for all the support & friendship,” shared the restaurant.

“Seeing families grow and choosing Minoas Greek Taverna to celebrate their birthdays, engagements, baptisms, retirements, weddings has been a true honour & blessing being part of your journey as well!”

Minoas Greek Taverna went on to say that a family-operated Mexican restaurant will be opening soon in the location and “is just what Burnaby needs!”

“I wish them the BEST SUCCESS!” said Minoas.

Be sure to check back here for updates on the new concept when they become available.