Jules Bistro has long been a local favourite for authentic French eats, and now, the Gastown eatery has refined and refocused its menu.

The 216 Abbott Street restaurant is building on its rep as a must-try destination for culinary delights like Moulard Duck Leg Confit and Lobster Bisque by offering a new, classic Parisian bar à vin (wine bar) experience.

Aside from the sips, this means a fresh, drool-worthy selection of bites on boards will be up for order.

Think elevated charcuterie spreads.

There are several different varieties of themed boards to order including House Smoked, with salmon, sablefish, tuna, duck magret, and olives, as well as a Raw option that features oysters, caviar, tuna tartar, scallops sashimi, and salmon roe.

Chef-Owner Emmanuel Joinville says the restaurant has been a labour of love since he opened it in 2007.

“I’m so blessed to be able to keep the flame bright and continue to offer a space to be among friends for a classic French bar à vin experience here in Vancouver.”

In addition to those eats, features will be available at Jules alongside a list of carefully selected wines from France and BC.

Reservations are available by calling the restaurant or booking online. Be sure to come in and check out the changes soon.

Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-0033

