Lift Breakfast Bakery officially closed its doors this week

Restaurant closures have been taking Metro Vancouver by storm, and another one has just been added to the mix.

“It is with heavy hearts that Fraser and I share the news that we have decided to close Lift Breakfast Bakery and Lift Production Bakery,” the bake shop shared last week online.

Lift Breakfast Bakery was best known for its breakfast and brunch offerings made from scratch, as well as hand-made pastries and coffee.

“The road we chose through the pandemic had calculated risks that did not reward in the ways we had planned,” Lift continued. “We find ourselves coming out the other side with outcomes we did not predict and unmanageable struggles that signal us to call an end to the journey.”

People took to social media to express how sad they were that the beloved breakfast joint is closed. One user said, “You all and [Lift’s] breakfasts will be missed. So sorry to see you go…fond memories of weekend mornings getting pastries or fresh bread at the production bakery.”

“We are very proud of what we built and grew, and hope our legacy will live on in your memories for many years to come,” Lift concluded.

No word has been released on what will be taking Lift’s place. Be sure to check back here for more details when they become available.