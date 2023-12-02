Mister Artisan Ice Cream to open third location in Vancouver
Good news for ice cream lovers: signs for a new Mister Artisan Ice Cream storefront have popped up on Robson.
This new location will mark Mister’s third spot in Vancouver and is located at 1193 Robson Street.
Mister is known best for its ice cream that’s made to order using liquid nitrogen.
On its website, Mister says, “By using liquid nitrogen in the production process, Mister is able to rapidly freeze our products at ultra low temperatures which results in much smaller ice crystals and less air than found in traditional ice cream.”
Mister is also known for its unique, ever-changing ice cream flavours like Buttered Popcorn, Goji Granola, Genmaicha, and more!
Mister has yet to post anything about the new spot online, and an opening date has not been confirmed yet. Be sure to check back here for more information when it’s available.
Mister Artisan Ice Cream Robson
Address: 1193 Robson Street, Vancouver