A Langley Starbucks is closing its doors this week

It might be a little harder for Langley residents obsessed with Starbucks holiday beverages to get their fix. Starbucks is closing one of its locations on 208 & Fraser.

This is hot off the heels of White Spot, which recently announced the closure of its Langley location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

Dished called the store, and an employee confirmed that tomorrow, November 21, is its last day of operation.

Thankfully, baristas currently working at this location will be transferred to other stores in the area and will start working as early as November 27.

The reasoning behind the closure? The employee said it was because Starbucks decided not to renew the lease.

It’s unknown what will replace the coffee giant, but be sure to check back here for updates when we get them.

Starbucks 208 & Fraser

Address: 20831 Fraser Highway, Langley