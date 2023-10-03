A neighbourhood bakery in Vancouver’s Chinatown shared some sad news earlier this week. Kouign Café will be closing its doors later this fall.

Andrew Han is the owner and executive chef of the 18 E Pender Street spot.

It opened in 2020 and was met with rave reviews thanks to its delicious and picture-perfect White Rabbit Cookies, among other sweet delights inspired by popular Asian flavours.

Kouign Café will be running its last service in early to mid-November, the business shared via Instagram.

I will be taking special bulk order requests for frozen cookies and baguettes before I close my doors so please email me [email protected] for any special orders.. I don’t want to get into the details here, but I will say that I need your guys’ support in the following final weeks.. Please tag your friends and share this post, I’m gonna need it.

Be sure to support this spot while you still can.