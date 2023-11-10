Another heartbreaking closure has fallen upon Vancouver. Board game cafe Turquoise Goat posted yesterday that it is now closed. The board game spot had just opened in November of last year and is the latest addition to a slew of restaurant closures that have happened in Metro Vancouver this week.

“Despite our boundless love for the cafe, financial circumstances, and events outside of our control have brought our run to an end,” shared the board game cafe online.

Turquoise Goat was best known for its massive library of over 500 games as well as cafe and alcoholic beverages (our favourite was the Stardrop Colada, which was inspired by Stardew Valley). It also held themed trivia nights and game tournaments.

“We wish we had more time to bid you all a proper goodbye, especially to our ‘Misfits’ and other amazing regulars who truly represented the spirit of connection we wished for the café, but that’s just not in the cards,” continued Turquoise Goat online.

However, the board game cafe ended its closure announcement on a more inspirational note.

“Although our doors may no longer be open, we hope that you will all continue to carry forward the legacy of TG, by playing games with others, building community spaces, and loving one another without exception. The world needs more friends, more fun, and more goats. We hope you will be that for one another.”

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of our journey,” concluded the restaurant.