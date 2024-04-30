Metro Vancouver restaurant closures: 16 spots to say goodbye to
Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.
The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.
Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.
Closed
Grand View Szechuan Restaurant
Grand View Szechuan Restaurant updated its website to announce that it has closed.
“After 31 wonderful years serving our community, we have decided to retire by March 31,” shared Grand View.
Address: 4181 Fraser Street, Vancouver
ACRE Through the Seasons
Richmond’s Versante Hotel operates a handful of restaurants within its space, and one of them just closed: Acre Through The Seasons.
The high-end eatery launched in April 2023. It replaced another short-lived concept Oo La Cha, which launched in the same space in April 2022.
Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond
R+D Kitchen by White Spot
After closing its Langley and Park Royal locations in the last couple of months, White Spot has shared that it has also closed its R+D Kitchen.
Located inside Brentwood Mall, the test kitchen closed its doors on April 28.
Address: The Amazing Brentwood (Tables) — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Sala Thai
The downtown destination, which specialized in Central Thai cuisine, stopped operations at the end of April.
Located at 888 Burrard Street #102, Sala Thai has been serving patrons for 38 years.
Address: 888 Burrard Street #102, Vancouver
Bin 101 Wine and Tapas Bar
A popular White Rock wine and tapas bar has closed its doors.
Bin 101, located at 1436 Johnston Road, took to Facebook to make the sad announcement to its followers “with a heavy heart.”
Address: 1436 Johnston Road, White Rock
Timberman Chinese Restaurant
Located at 1475 Prairie Avenue in Port Coquitlam, the spot was best known for its affordable Chinese cuisine.
However, it may not be all bad news. In the closure announcement, the restaurant owners shared that they have “decided to pursue other ventures.” Whether that means another restaurant from the owners is yet to be seen.
Sushi Maki
Sushi Maki, located at 989 Hornby Street in Vancouver, quietly closed its doors. But don’t fret — a new restaurant has taken its place, offering a similar menu.
Heirloom Restaurant
Heirloom’s lead-up to closure made headlines for many reasons, but now the South Granville eatery has shut down operations for good.
Address: 1509 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver
The Arbor
Popular plant-forward spot The Arbor, known for its comfort classics and tucked-away garden patio, has now closed.
Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver
Novella
This 2650 Main Street Vancouver coffee and brunch spot had been open since winter 2023.
The restaurant group shared it will be opening a new concept at the Main Street spot. Keep your eyes on this space to learn more details soon.
Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver
Black Rice Izakaya
Black Rice Izakaya has now closed. It was best known for its creative takes on izakaya, sushi, sashimi, aburi, kaiseki sets, and cocktails.
However, the Instagram post announcing this wasn’t all doom and gloom. Black Rice teased that it would be back with some “exciting news soon.” We’ll be sure to keep you posted on that.
Address: 782 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Kazu Japanese Restaurant
After 10 years of business, Kazu Japanese restaurant is permanently closing its doors.
“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently,” shared Kazu in an Instagram post.
Address: 4332 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Trattoria Park Royal
A longtime Italian spot has now winded down operations in West Vancouver. Trattoria Park Royal closed in April.
The popular concept from the Glowbal Group of restaurants operated at 757 Main Street within the shopping centre for 10 years.
Address: 757 Main Street, West Vancouver
Closing Soon
Fratelli European Bakery
After serving the community for over 10 years, Fratelli European Bakery announced it would close its New Westminster location.
But don’t worry. You still have time to visit the bakery in New Westminster. Its final day of operation will be June 1, 2024. You can also visit the bakery at its Commercial Drive spot, located at 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.
Tacofino Gastown
Known for its tacos, burritos, nachos, and great vibes, Tacofino’s Gastown burrito and taco bar has been serving up hungry patrons for 10 years since it opened its doors in January 2015.
Owners share that the 15 W Cordova Street location will close on August 18, 2024.
Address: 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
Forage and The Jervis Joint
Daily Hive’s Urbanized shared the news that Listel Hotel Vancouver, as it exists today, will permanently close this November to undergo a redevelopment.
This means the eateries that operate as part of the Robson Street hotel will also be winding down. Both Forage and The Jervis Joint will wrap up operations in November.
With files from Marco Ovies