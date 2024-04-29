FoodBreakfast & BrunchFood NewsCanada

Wendy's drops new Sausage Bacon Deluxe breakfast sandwich in Canada

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock | Courtesy of Wendy's

Almost two years after launching breakfasts across Canada, Wendy’s has just dropped a brand-new breakfast sandwich, and it’s taking inspiration from a classic.

Enter the Sausage Bacon Deluxe, a twist on one of Wendy’s most well-known handhelds, the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger.

Just like the burger, the Sausage Bacon Deluxe comes stacked with Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, all served up on a toasted bun. However, instead of the classic burger patty, it includes a sausage patty.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the sandwich, Wendy’s is also offering some excellent deals to make that dream a reality.

On May 6, diners will be able to get the Sausage Bacon Deluxe with a side of crispy seasoned potatoes for just $5.

That’s not all either, as between May 6 and June 2, those ordering through the Wendy’s app will be able to buy one Sausage Bacon Deluxe and get another for just $1.

Both offers are only available during breakfast hours, which runs from 6:30 to 10:30 am local time.

The Sausage Bacon Deluxe is available for a limited time only, so you’ll want to move fast on this one.

