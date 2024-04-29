The White Spot R+D Kitchen has closed its doors

After closing its Langley and Park Royal locations in the last couple of months, White Spot announced that it has also closed its R+D Kitchen.

“The restaurant, although popular with its guests, faced challenges with the location in the mall, and the current environment made it difficult to perform at the level we required to stay open,” shared White Spot.

Located inside Brentwood Mall, the test kitchen closed its doors on April 28.

“This closure by no means reflects the tremendous efforts by the team at R+D Kitchen by White Spot and those involved in creating the concept,” shared Trent Carroll, president of White Spot. “We remain committed to innovation and will be looking at opportunities for variations of R+D in the future.”

This location opened in May 2022 and could be found in the TABLES Food Court.

But it’s not all closure announcements from the restaurant chain; White Spot is reopening at the Vancouver International Airport, as well as opening a Triple O’s by gate B14.



Will you miss this White Spot test kitchen? Let us know in the comments.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok