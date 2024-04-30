Affordable options for groceries are few and far between, and it looks like one Vancouver grocery store known for decent prices is winding down operations.

Dished caught wind that the Buy-Low Foods in Kingsgate Mall would soon be transitioning into a Save-On-Foods.

An employee confirmed the news over the phone and added that the transition would be complete on May 16. Signs have already been removed from the store walls as well.

Buy-Low Foods opened its first location on Arbutus Street in Vancouver in 1966. Then, in 1995, Buy-Low Foods was purchased from its founders by the Jim Pattison Group. It has grown to 25 retail locations throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Save-On-Foods, on the other hand, got its start back in 1915 under the name Overwaitea Food Group because of the founder’s practice of selling 18 ounces of tea for the price of 16, and the name “overweight tea” stuck. It now has 176 stores across Canada as of February 2024.

A local Reddit thread also heard the news and many — including the original poster, Northerner6 — were upset about the news.

“Just went to do my weekly grocery shop and saw them stripping the signs off the walls and selling boxes full of non-perishables. I asked one of the cashiers and they confirmed my worst fears: they’re turning into a Save-On,” they posted. “RIP to the most affordable big grocery store in town. I guess at least it’s not turning into a Safeway or Loblaws (yet)”

Many people were upset by this news, reminiscing on the great deals and selection available at Buy-Low.

“It has/had nice selection; I recall it was fairly different from Save-on,” responded one user.

“Remember 10 years ago when there were tons of independently owned grocery stores? Those were the days,” shared another user.

“That sucks, that store was my go-to for certain things years ago,” shared another.

However, many people pointed out that The Jim Pattison Group, the owner of Save-On-Foods, bought Buy-Low Foods in 1995. One user said that operations had merged in 2021 and proceeded to call Buy-Low a “shadow save on.”

“I thought prices were better pre-2021 when they merged operations with Save-On. They seemed to have better prices and selection before,” said another user.

“I remember the day I walked in and my beloved hot sauce wall was reduced to a few items. Empty shelves as they switched over from good food to Western Family food. Buy-Low was dead to me after that,” said another person.

However, many also used this as an opportunity to encourage people to support their local grocery stores instead of these big grocery chains.

“We need to support Ma and Pa shops that haven’t been destroyed by corporate Canada. These corporations have to be broken up,” said one Reddit user.

“Don’t sleep on Kim’s Market just east on Broadway. I get ground pork and marinated beef there, veggies, condiments,” said another person.

But one user also cited the lack of local options available in the area.

“So the neighbourhood choices change from Buy-Low (owned by Pattison Foods) and Nesters (owned by Pattison Foods) to Save-On (owned by Pattison Foods) and Nesters. Isn’t competition great!?” they said.

This news comes just days before the planned Loblaws boycott, which will see Canadians avoiding all Loblaw-owned stores for the month of May, including Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, T&T, Loblaws City Market, and more.

