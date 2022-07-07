It’s hard to believe, but we’re already halfway through 2022.

In the first six months of the year, we have lost many food and beverage concepts, to our dismay.

Here are notable 22 restaurants in and around Vancouver we’ve lost so far this year.

This restaurant had been at its Kitsilano location at 1876 West 1st Avenue for the last 16 years but decided it’s time to close the doors on this chapter in order to free up time and resources to better focus its efforts on community outreach programs.

This much-loved spot for plant-based comfort eats has closed. We’re sad to see Beetbox go for now, but glad it’s not goodbye. We look forward to seeing where this concept goes next.

Harken Coffee, the plant-based coffee roaster and cafe at 338 Powell Street, announced that it would be shutting down its coffee bar. However, you can still find Harken’s roastery operating and order beans online.

The Cove Pub, a Kitsilano mainstay for the last 30 years, announced that it would be closing its doors earlier this year.

Hi Genki Japanese Restaurant, located at 6680 Southoaks Crescent in Burnaby, announced it would be shutting down operations after 20 years of business.

The restaurant, located at 8100 Ackroyd Road, has been a go-to spot for the community looking for dishes like its signature soy sauce chicken and Hainan-style chicken.

Daniel Chocolates’ oldest store at 1105 Robson Street closed earlier this year. The owners didn’t renew the lease, according to a sign on its front door.

Slickity Jim’s, the long-time Main Street “chat and chew” brunch joint, has packed it in after 25 years. The restaurant shared a heartfelt message on its Instagram that April 10th would be its last day of service.

Local restaurant mini-chain Red Burrito has closed its North Vancouver location. The 1455 Lonsdale Avenue business wrapped up its final day of operations earlier this month after 16 years of business.

This beloved Vancouver coffee chain announced on Instagram that it would be closing its Main Street location, which was the first of its three locations.

This 7655 Edmonds Street #104 Burnaby specialty coffee roastery made its closure announcement on Instagram, saying the decision was made due to “various circumstances.”

This global fusion eatery in South Granville shut down operations earlier this year due to increasing rent.