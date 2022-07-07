All the Vancouver restaurant closures so far in 2022
It’s hard to believe, but we’re already halfway through 2022.
In the first six months of the year, we have lost many food and beverage concepts, to our dismay.
Here are notable 22 restaurants in and around Vancouver we’ve lost so far this year.
Rocky Mountain Flatbread Kitsilano
This restaurant had been at its Kitsilano location at 1876 West 1st Avenue for the last 16 years but decided it’s time to close the doors on this chapter in order to free up time and resources to better focus its efforts on community outreach programs.
Beetbox
This much-loved spot for plant-based comfort eats has closed. We’re sad to see Beetbox go for now, but glad it’s not goodbye. We look forward to seeing where this concept goes next.
Harken
Harken Coffee, the plant-based coffee roaster and cafe at 338 Powell Street, announced that it would be shutting down its coffee bar. However, you can still find Harken’s roastery operating and order beans online.
The Cove Pub
The Cove Pub, a Kitsilano mainstay for the last 30 years, announced that it would be closing its doors earlier this year.
Hi Genki Restaurant
Hi Genki Japanese Restaurant, located at 6680 Southoaks Crescent in Burnaby, announced it would be shutting down operations after 20 years of business.
Specialty Chicken and Wonton House
The restaurant, located at 8100 Ackroyd Road, has been a go-to spot for the community looking for dishes like its signature soy sauce chicken and Hainan-style chicken.
Daniel Chocolates
Daniel Chocolates’ oldest store at 1105 Robson Street closed earlier this year. The owners didn’t renew the lease, according to a sign on its front door.
Slickity Jim’s
Slickity Jim’s, the long-time Main Street “chat and chew” brunch joint, has packed it in after 25 years. The restaurant shared a heartfelt message on its Instagram that April 10th would be its last day of service.
Red Burrito – North Vancouver
Local restaurant mini-chain Red Burrito has closed its North Vancouver location. The 1455 Lonsdale Avenue business wrapped up its final day of operations earlier this month after 16 years of business.
Kafka’s Main Street
This beloved Vancouver coffee chain announced on Instagram that it would be closing its Main Street location, which was the first of its three locations.
Caritas 9 Coffee Roasters
This 7655 Edmonds Street #104 Burnaby specialty coffee roastery made its closure announcement on Instagram, saying the decision was made due to “various circumstances.”
The Rise Eatery
This global fusion eatery in South Granville shut down operations earlier this year due to increasing rent.
Cactus Club — Robson Street
A fixture on Robson Street for millennia, some say, has closed. Cactus Club Cafe shuttered this location on March 27, 2022.
Bellaggio Cafe — Convention Centre
This cafe has closed up shop to make way for the new steakhouse going into its former 1055 Canada Pl Suite 26 location.
Super Hiro’s Restaurant
The 2585 West Broadway eatery made the announcement earlier this year, telling patrons it decided to stop brick-and-mortar operations after four years of business.
Umaluma
Popular Vancouver sweet spot Umaluma Gelato, a mostly organic, plant-based gelato shop, shut down operations at the end of January.
Cozmos Cafe
A North Burnaby cafe that has been serving the city for nearly two decades has permanently closed, much to the dismay of its regulars. Best known for its traditional breakfasts and eclectic lunches and dinners, Cozmos Cafe is shutting down due to the impact of the pandemic. The location is set to be replaced by a Peri Peri Shack.
Rolling Dough
It’s been a slice, but The Rolling Dough fired up its pizza oven for the last time at the end of February. The Burnaby restaurant made the announcement on its website. Celebrated for its oven-fired artisan pizzas, the location was open along Bainbridge Avenue for about eight years.
Big Rock Vancouver Taproom & Restaurant
Big Rock Brewery Vancouver announced that effective immediately, its taproom & restaurant had permanently closed. The brewery told Dished Vancouver the closure was a decision prompted by the financial viability of the taproom and attached retail. Brewery operations, in general, will be unchanged at the 310 W 4th Avenue location.
Raga Restaurant
Owners of longtime Indian dining spot Raga Restaurant announced they would be saying goodbye on January 23, 2022, as they will be retiring. It’s worth noting that current owners mentioned this “may not be a permanent goodbye for Raga Restaurant, but a goodbye for now from the current owners,” hinting that a new iteration of the concept isn’t completely out of the question.
The Whip
After more than 25 years of operation, the 209 E 6th Avenue eatery offered its final service on Friday, January 14, 2022. It’s not all bad news, though, as the Bar Susu pop-up opened in its place.
Storm Crow Alehouse
The Alehouse is the sister spot to Storm Crow Tavern, which closed its doors on Commercial Drive in 2020 after over seven years of operation. Owners cited the pandemic and SkyTrain construction as the main challenges leading to the decision to close The Alehouse. Its last day of operation was January 16, 2022.
With files from Daryn Wright