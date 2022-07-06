Popeyes Chicken is officially opening in downtown Vancouver

As if National Fried Chicken day wasn’t already delicious enough in this city…we have some breaking crispy-fried news for hungry Vancouverites.

After years of wondering, waiting, and sometimes crying, depending on how into the US chain’s fried grub you are — Popeyes Chicken is FINALLY opening in Vancouver.

The brand confirmed the news to Dished directly, sharing there were plans in the works for not one but two Popeyes locations in Vancouver.

One is slated to launch downtown on Hamilton Street. The second will be opening on Main Street, Dished is told. Both will aim to open sometime this year.

The brand also shared details about new locations opening in Metro Vancouver.

A new outpost will be opening at Sunwood Square shopping centre in Coquitlam in August, and later this year Burnaby will be getting a new eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown.

Over the last few years, Popeyes has embarked on an aggressive expansion in BC. There are now over 10 in operation in the region.

We’ll keep you posted on these restaurants’ exact addresses and opening dates as soon as they are confirmed. Stay tuned!