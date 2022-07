Subway Canada unveils three new and exciting sandwiches

Subway Canada keeps coming out with bangers! The beloved sandwich chain has dropped three new sandwiches along with new sauces to go with them.

Introducing the Green Goddess Rotisserie-Style Chicken, Green Goddess Veggie, and Stampede BBQ Grilled Chicken.

Both Green Goddess subs come on harvest grain bread and their own special dressing — a creamy yogurt-based sauce featuring parsley, tarragon and chives, and a hint of lemon.

As for the Stampede BBQ Grilled Chicken, the sandwich features Canadian farm-raised rotisserie-style chicken and veggies, sauced up with its brand-new sweet and smoky BBQ sauce and served on harvest grain bread.

These exciting subs are available now at Subway Canada locations across the country.