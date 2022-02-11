FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

The Peri Peri Shack to open new location in Burnaby

Feb 11 2022
Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of new chicken places. Like seriously, no shortage, as another one is popping up soon: The Peri Peri Shack.

This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in winter 2020, and now the eatery is gearing up to launch its second location in Burnaby.

The Peri Peri Shack hopes to open its doors in March, the brand tells Dished Vancouver.

Once it’s open, folks will be able to head to the 6691 Hastings Street Burnaby restaurant and enjoy the shack’s menu centred around Portuguese-style chicken.

Dished is told this location will have a liquor licence, as well as indoor and outdoor dine-in seating.

We’ll keep you posted when an opening date is revealed; stay tuned!

The Peri Peri Shack — Burnaby

Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

