More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in September

Summer is winding down and fall is just around the corner! September has arrived!

Let’s enjoy everything the new month has to offer. From Car Free Days Vancouver to Food Truck Festivals, WWE Live, and more, here are 45 things to see and do in and around Vancouver this September!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

Things to do in September

What: Car Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

Car Free Day Vancouver will return on Saturday, September 10 on Commercial Drive, Sunday, September 18 on Main Street, and Saturday, September 25 in the West End.

In addition to the three Vancouver festivals, people can also learn about the internationally recognized movement in North Vancouver on Saturday, September 17.

When: September 10, 18 and 25, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive, North Grandview Highway, 1st Avenue (September 10); Main Street, 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 18); West End, Denman Street & Davie Street, Denman Street & Robson Street (September 25)

Cost: Free

What: The MBA Tour is back in-person! Next stop? Vancouver!

Meet admissions decision-makers from top business schools like Toronto Rotman, York Schulich, University of British Columbia, Duke, McGill, Ivey Business School, IE Business School, and over 10 more. One day only plus free pro headshots.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: The Nest, Alma Mater Society of UBC – 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free, RSVP required

What: The 10th anniversary of Recovery Day BC is happening in Uptown New Westminster and will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities, food trucks, and an information fair with 150 health and wellness booths.

Recovery Day BC features four stages of live performances, with the rock stage headlined by eight-time JUNO-winning rocker Tom Cochrane. JUNO-nominated Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Canadian electro-soul and hip-hop collective Busty and the Bass are also slated to perform during the massive street festival.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: 6th Avenue and 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular creation by Greendale Acres in partnership with Science World, is a massive 12-acre experience featuring a gigantic T-Rex alongside a colossal chicken.

Visitors must complete 12 T-Rex-themed questions curated by Science World in order to escape. Maze-goers can tackle the family-friendly short maze, which takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes or opt for the more challenging maze which takes 30 to 40 minutes to finish.

What: Vallea Lumina’s night walk lets visitors experience a heightened natural landscape of the forest through video, lighting, sound, and special effects, put on by Moment Factory. The pathway through an old-growth forest lets your imagination come alive as you walk through a mysterious valley filled with enchantment on this evening excursion.

When: Select dates until October 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Cost: $24.99 to $39.99, children five and under are free. Purchase online

What: The 18th annual A Night to Dream Gala is a spectacular evening to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House of BC and Yukon. The celebration will include delicious food and wine, live and silent auctions, live entertainment, and more.

Each year, up to 2,000 families from across BC and the Yukon come to Vancouver for treatment, and Ronald McDonald House is their “home away from home” while children receive life-saving treatment nearby.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 6 pm to late

Where: Westin Bayshore — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike. The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Various dates until September 18, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: The second annual Light Up Chinatown! is happening from September 10 to 11 at 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the historic cultural neighbourhood.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, food experiences, and stunning lights and lantern decorations around Chinatown during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When: September 10 to 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres is hosting free guided tours of the historic Orpheum theatre this summer. The event is presented in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA and the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and will be sure to delight music fans, architecture enthusiasts, and history buffs.

When: Various dates until September 24, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: HugABull Advocacy & Rescue Society host their first-ever Harmsworth Community Hall in Langley. The event will feature local vendors a silent auction, games for dogs and humans, a BBQ with vegetarian and vegan options, a bake sale, photos by donation by photographer Avi Dhillon Photography, and more.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Harmsworth Community Hall in Langley — 7170 232 Street, Langley

Cost: Free

What: Get out onto the water with Dragon Zone Paddling Club’s Intro to Kayaking course. First-time paddlers will learn the fundamental skills and knowledge to paddle in protected waters from experienced and certified kayaking instructors.

No experience is necessary and gear and boats are provided. Participants do not need to know how to swim to take the course. However, they must wear the supplied personal floatation device. For ages 12 and up. Youth aged 12 to 18 are recommended to be accompanied by an adult.

When: Every Monday until September 26, 2022

Time: 5 to 7 pm

Where: Creekside Community Centre — 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Cost: $109, register online

What: Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Pacific Coliseum. The featured list of champions and superstars competing in the show includes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Drew Mcintyre, Sheamus, and Bayley.

Of course, talent is subject to change and more superstars will be added to the card in the lead-up to Saturday Night’s Main Event. There are also VIP packages available for purchase that will get you even closer to your favourite wrestlers.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm, doors at 6 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Ranging from $20 to $110; Superstar experience & walk the aisle packages are available. Purchase online

What: Science World’s popular Science World After Dark is a great opportunity to discover everything under the dome with drinks in hand. Check out the feature exhibition T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator, the new Sacred Journey exhibit about the resurgence of Northwest Coast Canoe Cultures, and take in live science shows at Centre Stage.

Other Science World favourites and permanent galleries will also be open to Science World After Dark visitors, including the BodyWorks Gallery, the Tinkering Space, Puzzles and Illusions, and the Living Lab. Plus there are many more activities to check out during your visit.

When: September 15, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 plus GST. Purchase online.

What: Can recent scientific advances save Canadian wildlife and the planet from extinction? Find out on September 15, as renowned conservation biologist Dr. Carolyn Hogg from the University of Sydney, Australia, brings wit, wisdom and a wicked collection of Australian wildlife stories to the Vancouver Convention Centre stage.

Those who care about Canadian wildlife, nature conservation, and biodiversity will not want to miss this free event filled with fun, free food and refreshments. Pre-registration is required.

When: September 15, 2022

Time: 4 to 4:30 pm (Entrance), 4:30 to 6 pm (Keynote Address and Q&A), 6 to 7 pm (Reception)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Britannia Mine Museum’s annual Copper & Fire arts event is a celebration of BC artists that utilize mined materials “of the earth,” including metalworkers, sculptors, painters and jewellers.

The family-friendly event features earth-inspired artworks inspired by the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Canadian indie folk/rock musicians Coldwater Road will also perform two 45-minute sets at 11:45 am and 1 pm.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Britania Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Tickets: Entry is included with general admission. Event-only tickets are also available for purchase online

What: Drive-In Movie Nights at Oakridge are happening every Thursday from September 15 to 29 and are presented by developer Grosvenor and Fresh Air Cinema. The outdoor film screenings will take place at the Oakridge Transit Centre development site on 41st Avenue near Oak Street. There will be space for 200 cars on the site, first-come, first-served, and all showings will be absolutely free.

Film screenings include Field of Dreams on September 15, Back to the Future on September 22, and Shrek on September 29.

When: Every Thursday from September 15 to 29, 2022

Time: Entry opens at 5:30 pm; film screenings begin at dusk

Where: 949 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver (access at the corner of Willow Street and West 41st Avenue)

Cost: Free

What: An Evening with Bryan Danielson, presented by Got Pop?, is happening at The Rio Theatre on Sunday, September 11. The event will be hosted by The Wrestling Classic.

The American Dragon will share stories about his time performing in companies such as Ring of Honor (ROH) and WWE, as well as his current run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

When: September 11, 2022

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Canine Library, presented by Vancouver Public Library, Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories, and St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon, invites participants to meet a new furry friend and read them some poetry at John Hendry Park.

Participants will be able to choose from a variety of poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session. There will also be an on-site poetry workshop led by the library’s poet laureate, Fiona Tinwei Lam.

All ages are invited to sign up at the park for a puppy and poetry session, though children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park – 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Field south of the playground, near the concession at Trout Lake)

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with two exciting home games in September. Catch them in action against LA Galaxy on September 14 and Seattle Sounders on September 17. Arrive early for the pre-game Warm-Up in Terry Fox Plaza.

When: September 14 and September 17, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Canucks kick off their NHL pre-season at Rogers Arena in September, with home games including a split-squad match against the Calgary Flames on September 25 and the Seattle Kraken on September 29.

When: September 25 and September 29

Time: 4 pm (September 25), 6:30 pm (September 29)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place in September, with home games against the Calgary Stampeders on September 24 and Ottawa Redblacks on September 30. Arrive early for The Backyard Block Party at Robson and Beatty and on Terry Fox Plaza.

When: September 24 and September 30, 2022

Time: 7 pm (September 24), 7:30 pm (September 30)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all summer long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Eugene Emeralds from September 6 to 11, and you won’t want to miss PlayNow Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Foundry, Throwback Thursday, Fortis BC Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Return-It, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a blanket giveaway.

When: September 6 to 11, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand/ $25 Box Seat/$32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available.

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL pre-season at the Langley Events Centre includes a match against the Victoria Royals on September 11. The regular season then kicks off with games against the Seattle Thunderbirds on September 23 and the Royals on September 30

When: September 11, 23 and 30, 2022

Time: 4 pm (September 11), 7:30 pm (September 23 and 30)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: The Wizard’s Feast is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) on Saturday, September 24, and it’s a magically immersive event that spellcasters won’t want to miss.

The event will be offered in two types of sessions: brunch, which will be family-friendly and suitable for all ages, and dinner, which will be strictly over 19+. Each ticket includes a mouthwatering three-course meal, roving entertainment by magicians and actors, and fun and games led by the Wizard in Residence.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: Various times. Family-friendly sessions for minors plus adults-only evening sessions

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $100 per person; purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot entertainment stage showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays, and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to midnight (Friday), 6 pm to midnight (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: Now until October 30, 2022

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals are bringing an array of food trucks to Coquitlam for a delicious community block party from September 9 to 11. Vendors will include Kyu Grill, Cannoli King, and Slavic Rolls. So bring your appetite!

There will also be live music, a BC Shop Local marketplace where you can peruse wares from local artists and vendors, and a beer garden.

When: September 9 from 4 to 9 pm; September 10 from 11 am to 8 pm; September 11 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this September with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: September 8, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel — 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. Donated funds will go to Canada Ukraine Foundation.

What: Taste of Abby is a celebration of Abbotsford’s agriculture, history, food culture, and culinary cultivations. Taking place from September 9 to 18, this tasty time kicks off with a night market on launch day.

That event will run on September 9 from 5 to 10 pm at Jubilee Park, and the ticket price includes admission and eight tokens for small food plates and beverages.

From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city until September 18.

When: September 9 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Abbotsford

Enjoy the arts

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the acclaimed comedy, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which tells the story of The Cornley Drama Society trying to mount a production of J.M. Barrie’s iconic tale. Unfortunately for them, things don’t go as planned, but fortunately for the audience, the results are uproariously hilarious.

The North American premiere production of Mischief Theatre Worldwide’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong is associated with Citadel Theatre and will be on stage at Arts Club’s flagship venue, the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.

When: Various dates from September 8 to October 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online

What: PNE fairgoers will enjoy sensational performances this year including pop, rock, country, and R&B as well as throwback ’80s and ’90s concerts. The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the Fair is open at The GMC Stage at the PNE Amphitheatre.

Iconic acts to catch in September include Bachman Cummings, Nelly, and Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle.

When: Now until September 5, 2022

Time: Nightly at 8:30 pm

Where: The Fair at the PNE – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $15. Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

What: Just For Laughs presents Iliza and her Back In Action tour at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The Spenser Confidential and Pieces of a Woman star was the winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing and has recorded five comedy specials for Netflix.

When: September 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: American rapper Jack Harlow is a three-time Grammy nominee and a Billboard Music Award winner. The Louisville, Kentucky, native has two albums out, including That’s What They All Say and Come Home The Kids Miss You. The Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour is supported by City Girls.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 7:45 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Hot Brown Honey, produced by Quiet Riot in partnership with Kim “Busty Beatz” Bowers and Lisa Fa’alafi, challenges boundaries and embraces resilience with The Remix. A group of top talent World First Nations women shatter stereotypes at York Theatre via song, dance, beatboxing, striptease, comedy, and spoken word.

When: Various dates from September 23 to October 8, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $49, purchase online

What: A New World: intimate music from Final Fantasy, presented by AWR Music Productions, is taking place at The Chan Centre for Performing Arts and will feature a special new program to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the long-running RPG series.

A New World: intimate music from Final Fantasy will be performed by the New World Players chamber ensemble under the direction of Eric Roth. Musical selections will include works from composers Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Naoshi Mizuta, Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoko Shimomura, and Masayoshi Soken.

When: September 11, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $56.75, purchase online

What: Stan Douglas: 2011 ≠ 1848 is a series of works inspired by historical events of social and political turbulence by the Vancouver and LA-based artist. The exhibition at The Polygon Gallery showcases five large-scale panoramic photos showing different protests and riots from 2011.

Guests can also explore an immersive installation titled ISDN, a two-channel video installation that depicts a fictionalized collaboration between rappers from London’s Grime and Cairo’s Mahraganat music scenes.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from September 9 to November 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival features over 70 acts this year, with comedy, dance, storytelling and online performances to discover from award-winning artists. The festival will also debut a brand new hive of activity at the Granville Island Picnic Pavilion. Guests can take part in a series of workshops and interactive experiences throughout the 11-day event.

When: September 8 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online

What: The Shipyards Festival is an all-day music fest that coincides with Car Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink. At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music including headliners Yukon Blonde and Said The Whale.

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances and activities. Plus you can sip brews in the beer garden, grab eats from local food trucks, and shop from local merchants throughout the festival.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: Noon to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Live Nation-produced tour will be Swedish House Mafia’s first international excursion since their 2012 One Last Tour, which sold over one million tickets.

The tour will see the “Don’t You Worry Child” musicians play Rogers Arena on September 13, one of just three Canadian stops.

When: September 13, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open Saturdays. Grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a vast array of locally grown foods.

When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Comox Street (between Bute Street and Thurlow Street), Vancouver

What: The pedestrian-friendly setting of the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) welcomes visitors to check out more than 25 vendors and farmers every Wednesday afternoon. Shop for produce, artisan goods, and more.

When: Every Wednesday until October 5, 2022

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) — 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

This year, the Steveston Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market will be operating on select Sundays in the parking lot of the Steveston Community Centre and will feature a mix of stalls, including food vendors, artists, and craftspeople.

When: September 4 and 18, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Steveston Community Centre parking lot — 4111 Moncton Street, Richmond

What: Launched in June 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.

When: Every Saturday until October 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: North parking lot of Burnaby City Hall — 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church — 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley