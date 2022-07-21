Final Fantasy's 35th Anniversary orchestra concert is coming to Vancouver

Gamers will be in Final Fantasy heaven this summer when a concert tour celebrating a milestone year for the franchise stops in Vancouver.

A New World: intimate music from Final Fantasy, presented by AWR Music Productions, is taking place at The Chan Centre for Performing Arts on Sunday, September 11.

The orchestra concert will feature a special new program to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the long-running RPG series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A New World: FINAL FANTASY (@ffnewworld)

You might also like: There's a huge anime convention happening in Vancouver this month

Granville Promenade street festival returns to downtown Vancouver in August

A free outdoor concert series is coming to Mount Pleasant this summer

Final Fantasy first debuted on Nintendo’s Famicom in Japan in 1987, and the Square Enix franchise has gone on to include dozens of critically-acclaimed sequels and spinoffs.

The franchise has also spawned numerous films, anime, manga, and novels that have been released around the world.

A New World: intimate music from Final Fantasy will be performed by the New World Players chamber ensemble under the direction of Eric Roth. The concert will showcase exclusive arrangements from throughout the series in a “thrillingly personal style.”

Musical selections will include works from composers Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Naoshi Mizuta, Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoko Shimomura, and Masayoshi Soken.

The chamber music ensemble concert production by AWR Music Productions and video game developer Square Enix premiered in 2014. The New World Players has since performed hundreds of concerts on four continents and released two lauded full-length recordings.

An official set list has not been revealed, but past A New World productions have included “One Winged Angel” from Final Fantasy VII, “Tower of the Magi” from Final Fantasy II, and “Heros” from Final Fantasy XIV.

Tickets for A New World: intimate music from Final Fantasy are on sale now, though there’s no word yet on chocobo or airship parking at the Chan Centre.

When: September 11, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Rd, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $56.75, purchase online