Whistler's huge craft beer festival serves up great live music in September

Attention craft beer and live music enthusiasts!

The Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort from September 13 to 18 for a massive celebration of everything craft beer and ciders.

The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18 will showcase 60 BC breweries and cideries, food vendors, and games. The weekend extravaganza will also include great concerts you won’t want to miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whistler Village Beer Festival (@whisbeerfest)

You might also like: Free drive-in movie nights are cruising into Vancouver this September

A giant board game convention is coming to Vancouver in September

Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in September

Headlining this year’s Main Event are two-time JUNO Award winners The Strumbellas. The six-piece Lindsay, Ontario, rockers have won fans all over the world with their songs such as “Spirits” and “Salvation,” have performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.

Also on the bill for WVBF 2022 are Shred Kelly, Boy Golden, The Hairfarmer’s, Red Chair, JennaMae & Groovesection, and DJ Stache.

There will be over 120 variations of beer and cider to discover during the Main Event. Each brewery will bring along two of their best brews for attendees to sample, and the top three makers along with a people’s choice selection will win draught contracts with venues throughout Whistler.

And if you’re working up an appetite between dancing and the beer sampling, visit the numerous food vendors including Grimm’s Fine Foods, French’eese, Splitz Grill, Teriyaki Boys, and Whistler Wood Fired Pizza Co.

For a full schedule of Whistler Village Beer Festival events, visit wvbf.ca.