FoodEventsBoozeSummerConcertsFood EventsFood News

Whistler's huge craft beer festival serves up great live music in September

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 30 2022, 11:00 pm
Whistler's huge craft beer festival serves up great live music in September
Whistler Village Beer Festival/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Normal Good - Stand Up Comedy

Tue, September 6, 8:30pm

Normal Good - Stand Up Comedy
Rooftop Remix

Thu, September 8, 5:00pm

Rooftop Remix
REEF Canada Partners with Surfrider for Global Beach Clean-Up

Sat, September 17, 2:45pm

REEF Canada Partners with Surfrider for Global Beach Clean-Up
All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market 2022

Sat, October 1, 10:00am

All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market 2022

Attention craft beer and live music enthusiasts!

The Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort from September 13 to 18 for a massive celebration of everything craft beer and ciders.

The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18 will showcase 60 BC breweries and cideries, food vendors, and games. The weekend extravaganza will also include great concerts you won’t want to miss.

Headlining this year’s Main Event are two-time JUNO Award winners The Strumbellas. The six-piece Lindsay, Ontario, rockers have won fans all over the world with their songs such as “Spirits” and “Salvation,” have performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.

Whistler Village Beer Festival

The Strumbellas (Whistler Village Beer Festival/Facebook)

Also on the bill for WVBF 2022 are Shred Kelly, Boy Golden, The Hairfarmer’s, Red Chair, JennaMae & Groovesection, and DJ Stache.

There will be over 120 variations of beer and cider to discover during the Main Event. Each brewery will bring along two of their best brews for attendees to sample, and the top three makers along with a people’s choice selection will win draught contracts with venues throughout Whistler.

Whistler Village Beer Festival

Whistler Village Beer Festival/Facebook

And if you’re working up an appetite between dancing and the beer sampling, visit the numerous food vendors including Grimm’s Fine Foods, French’eese, Splitz Grill, Teriyaki Boys, and Whistler Wood Fired Pizza Co.

For a full schedule of Whistler Village Beer Festival events, visit wvbf.ca.

Whistler Village Beer Festival 2022

When: September 13 to 18, 2022. Main Event on September 17 and 18
Time: Various times. Main Event from 12 to 5 pm
Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza
Tickets: Various prizes, purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Booze
+ Summer
+ Concerts
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.