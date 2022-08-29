Free drive-in movie nights are cruising into Vancouver this September

Oakridge may be looking a little different these days, but a free series of drive-in movie nights in the Vancouver neighbourhood are bringing film lovers back to the past next month.

Drive-In Movie Nights at Oakridge is happening every Thursday from September 15 to 29 and is presented by developer Grosvenor and Fresh Air Cinema.

The outdoor film screenings will take place at the Oakridge Transit Centre development site on 41st Avenue near Oak Street, which was acquired by Grosvenor earlier this summer. There will be space for 200 cars on the site, first-come, first-served, and all showings will be absolutely free.

Entry to the site will open at 5:30 pm, and the first 300 attendees each evening will receive complimentary popcorn. There will also be a concession stand with drinks and snacks available for purchase. After all, what is a movie night without the treats?

Here is the list of cinematic classics you can enjoy at Drive-In Movie Nights at Oakridge:

September 15: Field of Dreams

September 22: Back to the Future

September 29: Shrek



When: Every Thursday from September 15 to 29, 2022

Time: Entry opens at 5:30 pm; film screenings begin at dusk

Where: 949 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver (access at the corner of Willow Street and West 41st Avenue)

Cost: Free