Meet Me At The Barre

Canada’s largest addiction and mental health recovery festival is returning to New Westminster this summer for a milestone celebration.

The 10th anniversary of Recovery Day BC is happening on September 10 in Uptown New Westminster at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 6th Street as well as surrounding streets.

The free street festival will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities and food trucks, and an information fair with 150 health and wellness booths.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recovery Day (@recoverydaybc)

You might also like: "Deliciously Indulgent" Cheese and Meat Festival returns to Vancouver this fall

Legendary pro wrestler Bryan Danielson is coming to Vancouver next month

10 unique Pride events in Vancouver you don't want to miss this summer

“People in recovery from addiction will join with friends and family to build awareness, challenge societal stigma, and celebrate the role that recovery plays in improving life for individuals, families, and communities,” said Recovery Day Vancouver Society on its Facebook page. “We believe that recovery saves lives. We envision a world in which recovery from addiction is a common, celebrated reality — a world where individuals will not experience shame when seeking help.”

Recovery Day BC features four stages of live performances, with the rock stage headlined by eight-time JUNO-winning rocker Tom Cochrane.

JUNO-nominated Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Canadian electro-soul and hip-hop collective Busty and the Bass are also slated to perform during the massive street festival.

And children’s entertainment legend Fred Penner will entertain the young ones in the Family Centre Kids Zone.

The street festival will feature speakers on mental health and addiction, carnival activities such as a rock-climbing wall and axe throwing, artisan vendors, and food trucks.

Recovery Day BC will also set up a recovery mural as well as an overdose memorial tree.

“Everyone is welcome. People in recovery, their friends and family, people who are interested in learning more about recovery, and people who want to celebrate with us,” said Recovery Day BC in an Instagram post.

Festival organizers are expecting an attendance of 75,000 people for this year’s event.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: 6th Avenue and 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free