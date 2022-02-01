Vancouver's new Peter Pan pop-up bar is like flying away to Neverland
It’s time to sprinkle on the pixie dust and check out a new immersive pop-up bar coming to Vancouver this spring.
Neverland: An Immersive Peter Pan Inspired Bar is transforming a secret location in East Vancouver into the wonderous Blue Lagoon starting on May 4, and it’s an adventure that will make you feel like a kid again.
In fact, you may not ever want to grow up!
The ultimate Peter Pan experience is brought to us by the organizers behind The Alice and Wizard’s Den pop-up bars as well as the upcoming Go-Karts On Ice and Bikes on Ice.
Just like in the timeless book and movie, you’ll climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during your visit to Neverland.
Fans of Peter Pan will also love tasting the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hiding from Captain Hook, and discovering other surprises waiting for them in Neverland.
There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!
The entire magical adventure will take about 90 minutes. So think of a mermaid lagoon, underneath a magic moon, and get ready to fly!
Neverland: An Immersive Peter Pan Inspired Bar
When: May 4 to June 26, 2022
Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver
Price: $45 per person; purchase online