EventsFall Events

A high-flying circus extravaganza is touring Metro Vancouver starting in September

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 26 2022, 6:18 pm
A high-flying circus extravaganza is touring Metro Vancouver starting in September
American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Rooftop Remix

Thu, September 8, 5:00pm

Rooftop Remix
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Wed, September 14, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy
REEF Canada Partners with Surfrider for Global Beach Clean-Up

Sat, September 17, 2:45pm

REEF Canada Partners with Surfrider for Global Beach Clean-Up
All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market 2022

Sat, October 1, 10:00am

All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market 2022

It’s always an exciting moment when the circus comes to town. And starting next month, families and children of all ages can head under the big top for a high-flying extravaganza.

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio are returning to Metro Vancouver starting on Thursday, September 15 with a series of exciting shows at Guildford Town Centre.

The internationally renowned event will perform 42 shows throughout the region as part of its 2022 Run Away With The Circus Tour.

The Osario Family has been entertaining audiences around North America for over 100 years, with Great Grandfather Osorio launching the original Circo Osorio in Mexico in the 1920s.

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio have expanded their repertoire a great deal since those early days, with aerialists and acrobats, thrilling motorcycle stunts, and of course, hilarious clowns.

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio

The troupe will be at the following Metro Vancouver locations throughout September and October:

  • Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey (September 15 to 19)
  • Tsawwassen Mills – 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen (September 22 to 26)
  • Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond (October 6 to 10)
  • Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam (October 13 to 17)
American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio

They will also be performing in Abbotsford at Seven Oaks Shopping Centre from September 8 to 12.

Event tickets can be purchased online starting at $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under.

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio is an animal-free show.

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio – Metro Vancouver tour

When: September and October 2020

Time: Showtimes vary based on date and location

Where: 

  • Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey (September 15 to 19)
  • Tsawwassen Mills – 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen (September 22 to 26)
  • Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond (October 6 to 10)
  • Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway (October 13 to 17)

Tickets: $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under. Early bird pricing is also available. Purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Fall Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.