It’s always an exciting moment when the circus comes to town. And starting next month, families and children of all ages can head under the big top for a high-flying extravaganza.

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio are returning to Metro Vancouver starting on Thursday, September 15 with a series of exciting shows at Guildford Town Centre.

The internationally renowned event will perform 42 shows throughout the region as part of its 2022 Run Away With The Circus Tour.

The Osario Family has been entertaining audiences around North America for over 100 years, with Great Grandfather Osorio launching the original Circo Osorio in Mexico in the 1920s.

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio have expanded their repertoire a great deal since those early days, with aerialists and acrobats, thrilling motorcycle stunts, and of course, hilarious clowns.

The troupe will be at the following Metro Vancouver locations throughout September and October:

Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey (September 15 to 19)

Tsawwassen Mills – 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen (September 22 to 26)

Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond (October 6 to 10)

Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam (October 13 to 17)

They will also be performing in Abbotsford at Seven Oaks Shopping Centre from September 8 to 12.

Event tickets can be purchased online starting at $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under.

American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio is an animal-free show.

When: September and October 2020

Time: Showtimes vary based on date and location

Where:

Tickets: $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under. Early bird pricing is also available. Purchase online