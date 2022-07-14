Undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns coming to Vancouver this fall

WWE is returning to Vancouver for the first time in over two years this fall, and the professional wrestling and global entertainment company is bringing some of its top stars.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the nearly 18,000-seat Pacific Coliseum.

The featured list of champions and superstars competing in the show includes the following:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

United States Champion Bobby Lashley

Becky Lynch

Riddle

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Of course, talent is subject to change and more superstars will be added to the card in the lead-up to Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 am. There are also VIP packages available for purchase that will get you even closer to your favourite wrestlers.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: On sale Friday, July 15 at 10 am, purchase online