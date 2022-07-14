Undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns coming to Vancouver this fall
WWE is returning to Vancouver for the first time in over two years this fall, and the professional wrestling and global entertainment company is bringing some of its top stars.
Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the nearly 18,000-seat Pacific Coliseum.
The featured list of champions and superstars competing in the show includes the following:
- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley
- Becky Lynch
- Riddle
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Of course, talent is subject to change and more superstars will be added to the card in the lead-up to Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 am. There are also VIP packages available for purchase that will get you even closer to your favourite wrestlers.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
When: September 24, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: On sale Friday, July 15 at 10 am, purchase online