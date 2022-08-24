First-ever Abbotsford Fall Food Festival to kick off next month

In case you haven’t noticed, we’ve really been enjoying eating our way around Abbotsford lately. So here’s some good news if you’ve been doing the same, the city is launching its first-ever Abbotsford Fall Food Festival next month.

Sounds like another great excuse to head to this Fraser Valley destination and get our fill, right?

So let’s get into what this inaugural celebration of Abbotsford’s agriculture, history, food culture, and culinary cultivations has in store for us.

Taking place from September 9 to 18, this tasty time kicks off with a night market on launch day.

That event will run on September 9 from 5 to 10 pm at Jubilee Park (2552 McCallum Road, Abbotsford). The ticket price includes admission and eight tokens for small food plates and beverages.

From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city until September 18.

September 18 also marks an awards event, the first Taste of Abby Food & Farm Awards aims to “recognize Abbotsford’s best culinary talents and agricultural producers.”

To learn more about these events — and the content launching on September 11 around food security, sustainability, and Ag-Tech conversations — head here.

In the meantime, mark your calendar and prepare for some homegrown deliciousness next month!

Taste of Abby Fall Food Festival

When: September 9 to 18, 2022

Where: All around Abbotsford