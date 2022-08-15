You can "borrow" a dog from the Vancouver Public Library this summer

Vancouver may be in the middle of the dog days of summer, but next month you can get up close and personal with a puppy thanks to a Poetry in Parks initiative.

Canine Library, presented by Vancouver Public Library, Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories, and St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon, is taking place at John Hendry Park on Saturday, September 17 from 1 to 3 pm.

All ages are invited to sign up at the park for a puppy and poetry session, though children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Candie Tanaka, programming and event coordinator for the VPL, previously told Daily Hive that Canine Library is built off their popular “Paws 4 Stories” program,” which allows children to practice their reading skills in a one-on-one session with a therapy dog and its owner.

“The main initiative [for the Canine Library] is to foster better relationships between dog owners and non-dog owners,” said Tanaka. “With this program, you get to take out a dog and read it some poetry for 15 minutes, as well as interact with the dog and the owner.”

Participants will be able to choose from a variety of poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session. There will also be an on-site poetry workshop led by the library’s Poet Laureate, Fiona Tinwei Lam.

The Canine Library will take place rain or shine and the lineup of pups available to be checked out will be revealed closer to the event.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park – 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Field south of the playground, near the concession at Trout Lake)

Cost: Free

With files from Vincent Plana