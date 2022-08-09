What do wizards do after mixing new potions and then playing a round of magical mini-golf? They prepare for a delicious banquet!

So start saving your appetite because you’re going to want to be hungry enough to eat a dragon when a unique dining experience comes to Vancouver next month.

The Wizard’s Feast is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) on Saturday, September 24, and it’s a magically immersive event that spellcasters won’t want to miss.

The enchanting event is brought to us by the organizers behind the Beauty and The Beast cocktail experience, the ongoing Neverland: An Immersive Peter Pan-Inspired Bar, and the upcoming Hansel & Gretel edible experience.

The event will be offered in two types of sessions: brunch, which will be family-friendly and suitable for all ages, and dinner, which will be strictly over 19+.

Each ticket includes a mouthwatering three-course meal, roving entertainment by magicians and actors, and fun and games led by the Wizard in Residence.

The Wizard’s Feast promises to be an event to remember, so tie on your cloak and prepare yourself for a wand-erful time!

When: September 24, 2022

Time: Various times. Family-friendly sessions for minors plus adults-only evening sessions

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $100 per person; purchase online

