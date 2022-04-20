EventsSummerGreat Outdoors

Immersive Vallea Lumina night walk will light up Whistler this summer (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 20 2022, 10:15 pm
Immersive Vallea Lumina night walk will light up Whistler this summer (PHOTOS)
@monkeyeatsworld/Instagram | @thefulltimehobby/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Specsavers Kitsilano Grand Opening Celebration

Sat, April 23, 10:00am

Specsavers Kitsilano Grand Opening Celebration
Peace & Love for Ukraine

Sat, April 23, 6:00pm

Peace & Love for Ukraine
The Girl Next Door

Thu, May 5, 12:00pm

The Girl Next Door
Cinco De Mayo Fiesta Boat Party Vancouver 2022

Sat, May 7, 9:00pm

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta Boat Party Vancouver 2022

An enchanting light-up night walk is returning to Whistler this summer for a new season of outdoor fun.

Vallea Lumina, an immersive outdoor experience presented by Moment Factory and The Adventure Group, is described as an interactive pursuit of hidden wonders.

Vallea Lumina

@monkeyeatsworld/Instagram

From June 3 to October 30, immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods.

Vallea Lumina

@jujibear/Instagram

The 1.5-km walk at Cougar Mountain takes visitors on a journey to follow the traces of two long-ago hikers. Along the way, you’ll hear cryptic transmissions, discover clues, and take in the beauty of your surroundings.

Vallea Lumina

@andiwardrop/Instagram

Vallea Lumina is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village and will take between 50 to 80 minutes to complete.

Vallea Lumina

@thefulltimehobby/Instagram

According to the experience’s website, closed-toe shoes are recommended for the trail, which is partially levelled but not asphalted. The multimedia night walks will take place rain or shine except in cases of extreme weather.

Vallea Lumina

@whereintheworldisb/Instagram

Vallea Lumina Summer Journey

When: June 3 to October 30, 2022
Time: Shows start every 30 minutes with start times varying throughout the season based on sunset hours.
Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler
Tickets: Starting from $34.99, purchase online

With files from Sarah Anderson

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Great Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT