An enchanting light-up night walk is returning to Whistler this summer for a new season of outdoor fun.

Vallea Lumina, an immersive outdoor experience presented by Moment Factory and The Adventure Group, is described as an interactive pursuit of hidden wonders.

From June 3 to October 30, immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods.

The 1.5-km walk at Cougar Mountain takes visitors on a journey to follow the traces of two long-ago hikers. Along the way, you’ll hear cryptic transmissions, discover clues, and take in the beauty of your surroundings.

Vallea Lumina is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village and will take between 50 to 80 minutes to complete.

According to the experience’s website, closed-toe shoes are recommended for the trail, which is partially levelled but not asphalted. The multimedia night walks will take place rain or shine except in cases of extreme weather.

When: June 3 to October 30, 2022

Time: Shows start every 30 minutes with start times varying throughout the season based on sunset hours.

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Tickets: Starting from $34.99, purchase online

