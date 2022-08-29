Swedish House Mafia hits Vancouver for first tour in 10 years

Lover of house music, or just an incredible show? The international supergroup Swedish House Mafia is hitting the road again for the first time since 2012 with a tour that is sure to give you your fix of both.

The trio will be hitting 44 cities along their Paradise Again tour — Vancouver being one of them — with a show at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, September 13.

Recently, the group has teamed up with fellow iconic superstars like The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and 070 Shake to create the song and video “Moth to a Flame,” and singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime.”

Each of the new songs had fans anxiously awaiting the upcoming Swedish House Mafia album, Paradise Again, which now has them in a frenzy of adoration. With features from A$AP ROCKY, Sting, Jacob Mühlrad, Mapei, Seinabo Sey, and Connie Constance (along with the Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and 070 Shake, of course), the album is a mix of uplifting electronic sounds the group is known for along with emotional vocals that ooze energy.

All Paradise Again concert-goers can expect the group’s usual vibrant energy to be brought to the live performance. Their previous tour, One Last Tour, took place in 2012 and had attendees in utter awe. Thank gosh the wait is over, hey?

Can’t wait for the sure-to-be unforgettable show? Us either. Make sure not to miss Swedish House Mafia in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, September 13.

When: Tuesday, September 13

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50.31 via Ticketmaster