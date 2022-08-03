If you think the end of summer means it’s the end of food truck season, think again.

The folks who bring us the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals all summer long already have a lineup of events slated to go down in the fall.

Think orange leaves, cooler weather, and cinnamon-sugar mini donuts and you have a bit of an idea of what to expect from this fall’s three planned weekends of food truck fests.

Catch the organization’s array of food trucks in Richmond from September 2 to 4, Coquitlam on September 10 to 11, and Abbotsford on September 16 to 18.

The featured trucks will depend on the location and the weekend, but you can expect to see vendors like Munchu Picchu, Kona Ice, Dos Amigos, Melt Town Grilled Cheese, and Little oOties mini donuts.

Each of the fall events will also feature live music and a BC Shop Local marketplace where you can peruse wares from local artists and vendors. Both the Richmond and Coquitlam installments will also include a beer garden – a hot attraction, not just for the summer months!

The Abbotsford series will also feature amusement park rides.

Pack a sweater (and maybe an umbrella) and be sure to hit up your nearest event this September.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival: Fall Block Party Series

Richmond Community Block Party

When: September 2 from 3 pm to 10 pm; September 3 from 12 to 10 pm; September 4 from 12 to 7 pm

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Coquitlam Community Block Party

When: September 9 from 4 pm to 9 pm; September 10 from 11 to 8 pm; September 11 from 11 to 7 pm

Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Abbotsford Block Party

When: September 16 from 4 pm to 9 pm; September 17 from 11 to 9 pm; September 18 from 11 to 8 pm

Where: Abbotsford Exhibition Park, 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford