This year's extraordinary Chilliwack Corn Maze design officially revealed

Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, has unveiled the design of its 2022 maze ahead of the grand opening of its 24th season next week.

Greendale Acre’s maze was made in partnership with Science World and features a truly fearsome design: a gigantic T-Rex alongside a colossal chicken.

The 12-acre creation coincides with the feature exhibition under the dome: T. rex: The Ultimate Predator.

According to Greendale Acre’s website, the “playful design of this year’s maze makes the connection between the prehistoric dinosaur and the chicken – who share characteristics in their bone structure, making chickens living members of the dinosaur group, Theropoda.”

Chilliwack Corn Maze is an interactive experience where visitors must complete 12 T.rex-themed questions curated by Science World in order to escape. Maze-goers can tackle the family-friendly short maze, which takes approximately 15-20 minutes, or opt for the more challenging maze which takes 30-40 minutes to finish.

Opening day is set for Saturday, August 13 at 10 am. There will be live music in the evening starting at 6 pm with headliners Tanner Olsen Band taking the stage at 8 pm.

The maze and attractions will close at 7 pm on opening day for the concert and special event tickets are required after 5 pm for guests wanting to attend the opening festivities.

When: August 13 to October 31, 2022

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: $16 pre-booked online or $18 on-site, ages 2 and under and over 75 years are free.

With files from Amir Ali