A dazzling free festival is lighting up Vancouver's Chinatown in September

A huge family-friendly festival reconnecting Vancouverites to Chinatown is happening next month, and it promises to dazzle all of your senses.

The second annual Light Up Chinatown! is happening from September 10 to 11 at 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the historic cultural neighbourhood.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, food experiences, and stunning lights and lantern decorations around Chinatown during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

“We were overwhelmed by the incredible support last year, where more than 7,000 visitors visited Chinatown over the two-day festival,” said Carol Lee, co-founder and chair of Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, in a release. “This year, we want to continue the momentum and encourage even more people to return to this historic neighbourhood and celebrate the amazing and talented merchants, restaurateurs, and resilient people of Chinatown.”

The festival is co-hosted by the Vancouver Chinatown Business Improvement Area Society, Vancouver Chinatown Merchants Association, Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver, and Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, and there will be lots for all ages to see and do.

An opening ceremony will take place on the main stage at Columbia Street at Keefer at 11 am on Saturday, with speeches by special guests and a lion dance by Hon Hsing Athletic Club of Vancouver.

Light Up Chinatown! will also showcase performances by Goh Ballet, Marie Hui, the Madison Reunion Band, and Maestro Ken Hsieh with violinist Ken Lin. Then keep the party going on Saturday evening with DJ Kubanito and a salsa dance party.

You’ll want to explore all of Chinatown to see the bright lights and colourful lanterns. And bring the little ones to check out the brand new Kids’ Zone that offers balloon twisting and arts and crafts.

The neighbourhood is also renowned for its delicious eats, and attendees will have lots of options to look forward to.

Beaucoup Bakery and Chinatown BBQ’s popular Peking Duck Croissant will be available throughout the fest. You can also go on a self-guided culinary walking tour through the updated Taste of Chinatown, presented by the team behind The Chinese Restaurant Awards.

Discover mouth-watering items and unique, specialty offerings at local merchants and restaurants. Taste of Chinatown is also part of Light Up Chinatown!’s souvenir passport, where visitors can stroll the neighbourhood to obtain stamps and win prizes.

Of course, no street festival is complete without food trucks, and there will be many to choose from including Takenaka, Salty’s Lobster Shack, and Tornado Potato.

“The team has been working hard on putting together another great line-up of entertainment, food, and activities for the whole family to enjoy,” added Lee. “We are thrilled to bring back popular favourites, in addition to creating new memories and experiences.”

When: September 10 to 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

