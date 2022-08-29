A giant board game convention is coming to Vancouver in September

Have you traded away your last wheat in Settlers of Catan? Did you survive the Betrayal at House on the Hill and are ready for your next tabletop adventure?

Then you need a Ticket to Ride on down to the giant board game convention returning to Vancouver Convention Centre for the first time since 2019.

SHUX 2022, presented by popular podcast and YouTube channel Shut Up & Sit Down (SU&SD), is taking place from September 30 to October 2. The celebration of everything board games will feature dozens of publishers in attendance, panels and special events, and a massive game library to discover.

Attendees at the Vancouver Convention Centre can preview and shop from over 50 game publishers, ranging from indie titles to the next release from some of the world’s top designers.

There will also be appearances by a variety of special guests, including podcast Board Game Barrage, Vancouver game designer Sen-Foong Lim (Junk Art, MIND MGMT), writer Philippa “Pip” Warr, and game designer Emma Larkins (Heartcatchers, Confabula Rasa).

SHUX is bringing back its huge Games Library with over 2,000 titles to borrow and play. Three days may not be enough time to get to them all, so select your favourites or try a new one in the Looking-For-Group Lounge.

This year’s Games Library will spotlight new releases and games recommended by SU&SD, and there will even be a “play to win” where participants can win games just by playing them.

In between the dice rolls, pull up a chair to enjoy live talks, stage shows, and interactive panels. Attendees can also head to the workshop room to learn how to design their own game or run a successful Kickstarter campaign.

When: September 30 to October 2, 2022

Time: 8 am to Midnight (Friday and Saturday), 8 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre

Cost: $199, purchase online. Children under 10 are free when accompanied by an adult