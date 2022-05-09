Rapper Jack Harlow is coming to Vancouver this fall

What’s poppin? Jack Harlow is coming to Vancouver this fall and it’s going to be a whole vibe for fans of the viral-worthy American rapper.

The star announced the details of his Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour on Monday, May 9. He’ll be hitting Vancouver on September 24.

He’ll also hit Toronto on his tour a few days later on October 5. More tour dates are expected to be announced and he’ll tour with City Girls as an opening act.

This won’t be the rapper’s first time in Vancouver, but perhaps it’s his first show since reaching superstardom. By now, he’s already been nominated three times for a Grammy.

The Louisville, Kentucky native has two albums out now, including THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY released in December 2020. Now you’ll be able to hear the hits from his second album COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU live in person.

Jack Harlow Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: From $49.50

Tickets: Go on sale May 13 online