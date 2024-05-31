More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in June

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

June has arrived, summer is just around the corner, and Metro Vancouver is filled with fantastic events to check out.

From Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival to Italian Day, Public Disco, and more, here are 46 things to see and do around the city this month. Have fun!

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 36th anniversary, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival also features the return of TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy a special reunion set by Hey Ocean! and Juno-nominated Manila Grey, as well as exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend. You’ll want to stick around as the skies above False Creek on Saturday night will be lit up with a dazzling aerial drone performance synchronized to a local music soundtrack.

When: June 22 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

You might also like: Record-breaking BMO Vancouver Marathon will close major roadways this weekend

Westward Music Festival just dropped the full lineup for its summer return

In the Navy: Fleet Week sails into Vancouver harbour with FREE ship tours

What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. There will be over 150 performances and events over 10 days, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.

Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. Free shows will also take place in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and East Van.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: The third annual Strathcona Blocks Party features music, food trucks, and more throughout the neighbourhood.

Bring the little ones to check out the kid’s zone at the 840 East Hastings parking lot. Then visit the beer garden hosted by Strathcona Beer at 895 East Hastings and MakerLabs at 780 East Cordova for tours and maker activities. The Strathcona Blocks Party will also have a vendor market, skateboard ramp, and live art demos.

When: June 22, 2024

Time Noon to 5 pm (Beer garden open until 8 pm)

Where: 600 – 900 Blocks of East Hastings plus 840 East Hastings Parking Lot

Cost: Free

What: The long-running free festival Hats Off Day — because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community — features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

The Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, the Hats Off committee, and the Burnaby Heights community organized the 12-block event, which is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors to the area.

When: June 1, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Science World invites guests to discover how our actions can affect the world in its latest feature exhibit, Earth Matters.

Explore the natural world through the interactive displays, including a coral reef and an insect hotel. Learn about topics like biodiversity, rising temperatures, and more while discovering how everything is connected.

When: Now until January 9, 2025

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Canada’s biggest plant-based event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a weekend full of fun activities. Discover plant-based living, sustainability, and tasty food for all.

There will be hundreds of exhibitors on display, a huge lineup of speakers, including Dr. Michael Greger, and a live Vegan Fashion Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Planted Expo is open to all ages, seasoned vegans, and the plant-curious.

When: June 1 and 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with one and two-day tickets available. Children under 12 are free. Purchase online

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, June 29. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: June 29 to September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with BC Place and PavCo, will host its More Than a Movie event on Sunday, June 2. Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see DreamWorks’ Trolls Band Together on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung HD video board.

Several on-field activities are planned for the day, including kicking soccer balls with the Whitecaps, shooting hoops with the Vancouver Bandits, and throwing footballs with the BC Lions and their respective team mascots. The family-friendly event also includes mini golf and a carnival arcade, tours of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, and a performance by the School of Rock.

When: June 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 per ticket, $50 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase tickets online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.

When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. Throughout the day-long event, there will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover.

When: June 9, 2024

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Education leaders, academic heads, and policymakers from around the world are coming to Vancouver this spring to help shape the future of global education.

Eduverse Summit Canada 2024 is happening from June 2 to 4 at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel, with registration now open for the event.

When: June 2 to 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel

Registration: Online

What: Vessi 500 Championship, one of the province’s largest dragon boat races, returns to False Creek in June. There will be four categories of races throughout the family-friendly event, as well as a Vessi pavilion, limited-edition goodies, and more.

When: June 1, 2024

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: A trip to the amusement park is a highlight on any summer schedule. And for Swifties in need of a little more excitement, Vancouver’s Playland has an upcoming event that they need to check out.

Vancouver’s amusement park is hosting Playland Eras Night, a special Taylor Swift-themed night, on Saturday, June 15. The magical evening will feature unique treats, live entertainment, and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tay-Tay in concert.

Eras Night is just one of the four special events that Playland has planned for thrill-seekers in June.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event will kick off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration in June. Due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 15, features a concert lineup of some of Metro Vancouver’s finest South Asian musical and artistic talents. The all-ages, outdoor event also includes art installations, a vendor village, and food and drink vendors.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 2 pm start

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) will take place at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster. Vendors, panels, and live entertainment will be held throughout the day.

Popular YouTuber and collector “The Immortal” John Hancock will appear, and gamers will be able to participate in a costume contest, video game tournaments, comedy shows, and trivia panels.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25, purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).

Michelob Ultra Golf What: Test your golf skills with the Michelob Ultra team at BCLIQUOR Langley. Drop by the parking lot to play some mini-golf with your friends. There will also be music, a photo booth, and special prizes to be won.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Langley — 6435 201 Street, Langley

Cost: Free

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

Public Disco Granville Island Dance Party What: Dance your way into that summer feeling with Public Disco. The free all-ages dance party features live music, DJs, and dance performances on Granville Island.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 2 to 10 pm

Where: Lot 55 (Behind Granville Island Brewing) — 1411 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Car Free Day Surrey 2024 What: The third-annual Car Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors and more. Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including concerts by Latin fusion group Los Duendes, singer and songwriter Rebecca Sichon, Reggae jam band Gisto and the Grateful Living, and more. When: June 8, 2024

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey (Between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue)

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: Various dates

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancouver FC continue their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this month. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include HFX Wanderers on June 23.

When: June 23, 2024

Time: 4 pm

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this summer! They take on the Calgary Surge on June 1, the Saskatchewan Rattlers on June 15, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this month with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face the Colorado Rapids on June 1 and St. Louis City SC on June 29

When: June 1 and 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this month with games against the Calgary Stampeders on June 15 and the Edmonton Elk on June 27.

When: June 15 and June 27, 2024

Time: 4 pm (June 15), 7 pm (June 27)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon appetite

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will bring over two dozen vendors to Langley Community Day in Douglas Park on Saturday, June 8.

You can order dishes and treats from your favourite food trucks while enjoying live entertainment, activity stations, an artisan market and more.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Douglas Park — 5403-5409 206 Street, Langley

Admission: Free

What: The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, June 2.

Brewery & the Beast features top-quality meat cooked in a range of styles, from grilled to slow-roasted, braised, or smoked. This is paired with chilled local brews, ciders, wine, cocktails, and refreshing zero-proof options, alongside live entertainment throughout the day.

The 2024 event marks a return to the All You Can Enjoy format for both food and drinks. There will be an increased number of food offerings, more beverages, and extra dessert options, as well as a smaller crowd for a more intimate atmosphere.

When: June 2, 2024

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets starting at $173.95

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month from May 31 to September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Stanley Park Sun Setter Lounge What: Commemorate the Summer Solstice with live music, games and tastings at the BCLIQUOR 39th & Cambie parking lot. The special event will also feature your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Sun Setter Stage at Vancouver Craft Beer Week this summer.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience titled Surfside is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you’ll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves, alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe.

You’ll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When: Now until June 9, 2024

Time: Regular mall hours

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

What: The annual Beer by the Pier, presented by Darwin Properties Ltd., is happening on Saturday, June 15, at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The signature summer event will treat guests to five tastings, live music by Adam Woodall, a silent auction with items donated by North Shore businesses, a 50/50 raffle, and a Smoke & Bones BBQ dinner.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person, purchase online

What: The Capilano Mall Foodie Fest returns for its fourth and most mouthwatering year yet.

The family-friendly outdoor event is free to attend and will serve up tasty dishes rain or shine. Discover a new foodie favourite and treat yourself to food truck classics in the west parking lot at 935 Marine Drive.

In addition to the can’t-miss food truck fare with new ingredients, the Capilano Mall Foodie Fest will feature live music, face painters, food meets science activity, and an artisanal food market with local merchants/

When: June 15 and 16, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Capilano Mall, West Parking Lot — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Tickets: Free to attend

Cottage Springs Canada Day What: Celebrate Canada Day weekend with a complimentary tasting hosted by the Cottage Spring team. The event is happening at BCLIQUOR Langley and features exclusive Canada Day merchandise and samples of Cottage Springs’ newly released bubble-less Vodka Waters, which have 0g sugar and only 100 calories per can.

When: June 30, 2024

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Langley — 6435 201 Street, Langley

Cost: Free Foodstock: A GVFB Fundraiser What: The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium. Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are both set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace for you to shop from some local stores. When: June 23, 2024

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)

Enjoy the arts

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows. Bard on the Beach’s 35th season includes Twelfth Knight, Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, and Measure for Measure. When: June 11 to September 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Get ready, film fans! A celebration of BC and Canadian short film, documentary, and animation artists and their works returns to Vancouver starting this week.

The 14th annual Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) will be held from May 31 to June 2 at VIFF Centre and May 31 to June 9 online. This year’s VSFF will showcase 46 films in six programs, including eight entries in the always-popular After Dark block.

When: May 31 to June 2, 2024 (in person), May 31 to June 9, 2024 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; online via Eventive

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The 2024 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place at Ambleside Park. The free festival program includes live performances, a kids’ zone, art stations, and, of course, delicious eats and drinks. Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.

When: May 31 to June 1, 2024

Time: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Admission: Free

Erickson on Film at VIFF Centre What: Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Vancouver’s famed architect Arthur Erickson with a series of events at VIFF. Guest curated by architecture critic and historian Trevor Boddy, Erickson on Film features special guests, talks, and films that showcase his life and creative works.

When: Various dates from June 14 to 20, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Queer Arts Festival is an annual artist-run transdisciplinary celebration in Vancouver. This year’s event is themed The Ties That Bind and includes a community art show, drag and dance troupe performances, live concerts, and more throughout the month of June. When: June 1 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Admission: Free and ticketed events. Purchase online Barbu What: Cirque Alfonse from Quebec brings Barbu to Vancouver’s Cutch Historic Theatre. go back in time to the turn of the 20th century and witness the birth of the circus in Montreal. Witness magnificent feats, surprising performances, and more in a critically acclaimed performance accompanied by an energetic electro-trad band. Barbu is also recommended for ages 15+. When: June 12 to 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Historic Theatre — 1895 Venables St. Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Spring and summer were made for going on adventures. That’s why The Improv Centre is embracing the great outdoors in its latest feature show on Granville Island.

The improv theatre company’s new production is Camp What’s-It-Called. Comedy fans can join the expedition, and an audience member can even get onstage with the comedians to help bring the magic of camp to life.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until July 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets available online

What: Westward Music Festival (WMF) has announced its return for two days of live music on four stages. Mick Jenkins, Cherry Glazerr, Debby Friday, NOBRO, Cartel Madras, and Corridor are among the WMF 2024 headliners.

Vancouver’s talented artists will also be showcased throughout the two-day event. Homegrown acts like Haley Blais, Winona Forever, Janky Bungag, DACEY, Hotel Decor, and Temia are just a few to add to your concert schedule.

When: June 22 and 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge, Fox Cabaret, Biltmore Cabaret, and Red Gate Arts Society

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective. One of the most popular markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park — 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: The Kitsilano Farmers’ Market takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre. It offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on for the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre — 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open on Saturdays. Here, you can grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a wide array of locally grown foods.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Comox Street (between Bute and Thurlow), Vancouver

What: The market is proud to highlight produce grown by student farmers in Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Schools in Richmond and Delta. The students learn ecologically sensitive agriculture practices.

When: Every Tuesday until November 12, 2024

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Minoru Plaza in front of Richmond Library and Cultural Centre — 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

What: Launched in June 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall — 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby