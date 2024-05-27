Car Free Day brings a huge FREE street festival to Surrey next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

With gas prices hovering around $2 a litre in Metro Vancouver, local drivers are looking for reasons to leave their vehicles at home, even for a day. An event happening in Surrey next week is encouraging them to do so while also having fun.

The third-annual Car Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is happening on Saturday, June 8, on 137th Street.

The day-long event will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors and more.

“Join us in taking a step towards a cleaner, greener future by leaving the car keys behind and embracing the joy of walking, biking, and public transit on Car Free Day,” said Philip Aguirre, executive director of the Newton BIA, in a release.

“Investing in transit infrastructure isn’t just about moving people from point A and point B; it’s about building communities, reducing congestion, and creating a sustainable future for Newton, Surrey, (and) BC.”

Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including concerts by Latin fusion group Los Duendes, singer and songwriter Rebecca Sichon, Reggae jam band Gisto and the Grateful Living, and more.

There will be plenty of family-friendly entertainment throughout the day, including Yuki the Juggler, Canadian National Yo-Yo Champion Terrance Wang, and the Magical Kingdom Sing & Dance-Along. You can also bring the little ones to the Family Zone to enjoy free face painting, a bounce house, mini golf, balloon twisting, and roving entertainers.

Then stop by the Dance Stage to see performances by Sullivan Heights Dance, Panorama Dance, and breakdance battles with DJ A-Slam and Tabletutors.

Guests will have several chances to win TransLink prizes while learning more about how you can have a more car-free summer ahead.

“Car Free Day has become one of Metro Vancouver’s most popular summer traditions,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a statement. “Whether you’re taking transit, walking, cycling, or rolling to these events, it’s the perfect way to experience your neighbourhood while also taking action against climate change.”