Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Watch a fan-favourite movie on the big screen at BC Place and help kids in need? Count us in!

Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with BC Place and PavCo, will host its More Than a Movie event on Sunday, June 2.

Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see DreamWorks’ Trolls Band Together

on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung HD video board. Each ticket purchased includes the admission of a youth from an equity-seeking group to attend for free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kids Up Front Vancouver (@kidsupfrontvan)

You might also like: Ciao! Italian Air Force Aerobatic Team set to fly over Vancouver this summer

America’s Got Talent star Drew Lynch is coming to Vancouver this month

Tour de Concord and FREE bike festival return to Vancouver this summer

Kids Up Front is a charity that partners with over 100 different child-serving agencies in the Greater Vancouver area to ensure that all children have access to fun experiences.

Donated tickets, classes, and passes to local events go to children of families that face multiple barriers, such as poverty, illness, minority status, newcomers to Canada, and more, and give them a chance to enjoy unique opportunities and events.

“The more people buy tickets, the more kids and families in need can attend,” said Kids Up Front Vancouver in a previous release. “The more people spread the word, the bigger it grows. The more we raise, the greater the impact we can have on the mental health of kids and families in the Greater Vancouver area.”

Tickets for More Than a Movie are $15 per ticket or $50 for a family pass of four tickets. Each ticket, donated or purchased, includes admission to the movie as well as a hot dog, popcorn, and a fizzy drink.

Guests will also have a chance to win great prizes just by purchasing a ticket, including an original painting by John Ferrie, a two-night stay at Coast Hotel, and Golf at Big Sky Golf and Country Club.

Several on-field activities are planned for the day, including kicking soccer balls with the Whitecaps, shooting hoops with the Vancouver Bandits, and throwing footballs with the BC Lions and their respective team mascots.

The family-friendly event also includes mini golf and a carnival arcade, tours of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, and a performance by the School of Rock.

So invite your friends and family to enjoy Trolls Band Together at BC Place for a great cause!

When: June 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 per ticket, $50 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase tickets online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Kids Up Front and “More Than a Movie” night