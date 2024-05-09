EventsDH Community Partnership

You can watch a movie on BC Place's giant screen next month for a great cause

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
May 9 2024, 11:32 pm
Watch a fan-favourite movie on the big screen at BC Place and help kids in need? Count us in!

Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with BC Place and PavCo, will host its More Than a Movie event on Sunday, June 2.

Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see DreamWorks’ Trolls Band Together
 on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung HD video board. Each ticket purchased includes the admission of a youth from an equity-seeking group to attend for free.

Kids Up Front is a charity that partners with over 100 different child-serving agencies in the Greater Vancouver area to ensure that all children have access to fun experiences.

Donated tickets, classes, and passes to local events go to children of families that face multiple barriers, such as poverty, illness, minority status, newcomers to Canada, and more, and give them a chance to enjoy unique opportunities and events.

“The more people buy tickets, the more kids and families in need can attend,” said Kids Up Front Vancouver in a previous release. “The more people spread the word, the bigger it grows. The more we raise, the greater the impact we can have on the mental health of kids and families in the Greater Vancouver area.”

More than a Movie

More than a Movie/Kids Up Front

Tickets for More Than a Movie are $15 per ticket or $50 for a family pass of four tickets. Each ticket, donated or purchased, includes admission to the movie as well as a hot dog, popcorn, and a fizzy drink.

Guests will also have a chance to win great prizes just by purchasing a ticket, including an original painting by John Ferrie, a two-night stay at Coast Hotel, and Golf at Big Sky Golf and Country Club.

Several on-field activities are planned for the day, including kicking soccer balls with the Whitecaps, shooting hoops with the Vancouver Bandits, and throwing footballs with the BC Lions and their respective team mascots.

More than a Movie

More than a Movie/Kids Up Front

The family-friendly event also includes mini golf and a carnival arcade, tours of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, and a performance by the School of Rock.

So invite your friends and family to enjoy Trolls Band Together at BC Place for a great cause!

More Than a Movie 2024

When: June 2, 2024
Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 per ticket, $50 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase tickets online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Kids Up Front and “More Than a Movie” night

