In the Navy: Fleet Week sails into Vancouver harbour with FREE ship tours

Don’t be alarmed when you see massive navy ships sailing into Vancouver Harbour this Friday.

The third annual Vancouver Fleet Week, hosted by the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC), takes place at Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5.

The Canadian Fleet Pacific will be sending a number of massive vessels that visitors will be able to tour. There will also be several interactive events and activities during Fleet Week, which are free for all ages to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Canadian Navy (@royalcannavy)

Sub-Lieutenant Wilson Ho of MARPAC previously told Daily Hive that Fleet Week will allow the general public to see what the sailors of the RCN do on a day-to-day basis.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to interact and talk with sailors, tour the upper decks of a Canadian Patrol Frigate or a Maritime Coastal Defence Vessel, and see what kind of equipment the RCN uses,” said Ho. “We encourage everyone to take time and ask sailors about what they do, what their experiences are, and what they like about the RCN.”

Halifax-class Patrol Frigates, Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels, and Orca-class Training Vessels will be open to the public from Friday to Sunday. Visitors are warned that they must be able to climb stairs and ladders under their own power, stand for moderate amounts of time, and not have a medical condition that would prevent them from touring the vessels.

If you’re up for something even more exciting, you can take a ride on the rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) that officers use for patrol duties. Tickets and timetables of public tours and boat rides are available online.

Vancouver Fleet Week will wrap up on Sunday with RCN and MARPAC conducting a Battle of the Atlantic Commemorative Ceremony at North Vancouver’s Sailor’s Point Memorial from 10 to 11:30 am. The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest continuous battle of World War II, and Canada played a central role in the conflict.

Guests can also learn more about the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Armed Forces through the equipment and interactive displays set up at Wallace Mews and The Shipyards.

When: May 3 to 5, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burrard Dry Dock Pier – 15 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver (Friday to Sunday), Sailor’s Point Memorial in Waterfront Park (Sunday)

Cost: Free