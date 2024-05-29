EventsNews

Huge parade and festival causing major road closures in Burnaby this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 29 2024, 7:05 pm
Huge parade and festival causing major road closures in Burnaby this weekend
Burnaby Heights/Facebook

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Vancouver Tattoo and Culture Show

Fri, May 31, 6:00pm

The Vancouver Tattoo and Culture Show

BC Cider Festival

Sun, June 16, 1:00pm

BC Cider Festival

Fraser Valley Cider Company Summer Concert Series Presents 'THE CREW'

Thu, June 20, 7:00pm

Fraser Valley Cider Company Summer Concert Series Presents 'THE CREW'

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Thu, June 20, 7:30pm

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Metro Vancouver’s largest street festivals is getting ready to kick off the summer season this weekend, and residents and commuters are being warned of traffic impacts in the area.

Hats Off Day will take place on Saturday, June 1 on Hastings Street between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road.

The long-running free festival — which is called Hats Off Day because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community – features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and delicious food.

Several major streets in Burnaby Heights will be closed or restricted starting the morning of the major event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burnaby Heights (@burnabyheights)

Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the 12-block event is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors to the area.

A Family Fun Dash starts things off at 9:30 am, with the parade rolling out from Boundary and Hastings at 10 am. The popular Hats Off Day Festival, as well as the popular Show and Shine, will take place from 11 am to 4 pm.

Hats Off Day

Burnaby Heights/Facebook

Organizers shared that Hastings Street from Boundary to Gamma Avenue will be closed on Saturday, June 1 from 7:30 am to 5 pm. The following roads will also be closed between Pender Street and Albert Street:

No-stopping and no-parking restrictions will also be enforced in sections of roads between Venable Street and Dundas Street in the Burnaby Heights area. This is to facilitate parade dispersal, handicapped pick-up and drop-off, and bus transportation through the neighbourhood.

Hats Off Day organizers posted on its website that towed vehicles may be picked up at Confederation School before noon. Afterwards, vehicles will be moved to Mundie’s Towing at 5938 Kingsway, where a towing fee will be charged.

Hats Off Day

@burnabyheights/Instagram

This year’s community celebration will have a Once Upon A Time theme and costumes are highly encouraged. Highlights include a two-km street party filled with roving entertainers and live music, food vendors serving dishes from around the world, and more.

Hats Off Day 2024 also features the 21st annual Show & Shine, with dozens of unique and vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles for all ages to check out.

Hats Off Day 2024

When: June 1, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Hastings Street between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby
Cost: Free

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ News

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop