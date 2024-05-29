Huge parade and festival causing major road closures in Burnaby this weekend

One of Metro Vancouver’s largest street festivals is getting ready to kick off the summer season this weekend, and residents and commuters are being warned of traffic impacts in the area.

Hats Off Day will take place on Saturday, June 1 on Hastings Street between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road.

The long-running free festival — which is called Hats Off Day because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community – features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and delicious food.

Several major streets in Burnaby Heights will be closed or restricted starting the morning of the major event.

Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the 12-block event is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors to the area.

A Family Fun Dash starts things off at 9:30 am, with the parade rolling out from Boundary and Hastings at 10 am. The popular Hats Off Day Festival, as well as the popular Show and Shine, will take place from 11 am to 4 pm.

Organizers shared that Hastings Street from Boundary to Gamma Avenue will be closed on Saturday, June 1 from 7:30 am to 5 pm. The following roads will also be closed between Pender Street and Albert Street:

Esmond Avenue

Ingleton Avenue

MacDonald Avenue

Gilmore Avenue

Carlton Avenue

Madison Avenue

Rosser Avenue

Willingdon Avenue

No-stopping and no-parking restrictions will also be enforced in sections of roads between Venable Street and Dundas Street in the Burnaby Heights area. This is to facilitate parade dispersal, handicapped pick-up and drop-off, and bus transportation through the neighbourhood.

Hats Off Day organizers posted on its website that towed vehicles may be picked up at Confederation School before noon. Afterwards, vehicles will be moved to Mundie’s Towing at 5938 Kingsway, where a towing fee will be charged.

This year’s community celebration will have a Once Upon A Time theme and costumes are highly encouraged. Highlights include a two-km street party filled with roving entertainers and live music, food vendors serving dishes from around the world, and more.

Hats Off Day 2024 also features the 21st annual Show & Shine, with dozens of unique and vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles for all ages to check out.

When: June 1, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Hastings Street between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free