Italian Day returns to Commercial Drive with huge street fest this summer

Are your tastebuds tingling? That’s because they know that Italian Day is officially returning this summer for a massive all-day festival.

Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will pack Commercial Drive with partygoers on Sunday, June 9.

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over the East Van neighbourhood as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event.

This year’s theme is Storia, meaning “history” or “story” in Italian. The festival explains that Storia is important for all ages to discover.

“History creates memories, generating emotional connections with the ability to transcend generations via storytelling,” said the festival on its website. “[It’s] keeping traditions and important values alive, while bridging the past with the present.

“We are drawn to history because its story is our story, where too we can learn from the past to create a better future.”

The beloved cultural street festival is known for drawing huge crowds with live performances, all-ages activities, vendors, and of course, delicious food!

We can’t wait to dig into all the incredible Italian eats and treats on offer. Dozens of Italian food, beverage and other related merchants and vendors are expected to participate this year, as well as plenty of European and Latin amici (merchants and vendors).

You’ll find delicious eats on patios, at food trucks, and with vendors offering authentic Italian food as well as diverse ethnic favourites.

From cannoli to pasta bars to wood-fired pizza trucks, there will be a little bit of everything for every kind of taste on The Drive. And don’t be surprised if you get drawn into a dance party on the street.

Get ready to mangia bene this summer!

When: June 9, 2024

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free