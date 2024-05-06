EventsArtsMovies & TVDH Community Partnership

Discover over 40 innovative films at Vancouver Short Film Festival this spring

May 6 2024, 6:51 pm
100 Days/VSFF | Tiger By The Tail/VSFF

Get ready, film fans! A celebration of BC and Canadian short film, documentary, and animation artists and their works returns to Vancouver starting this month.

The 14th annual Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) is happening from May 31 to June 2 at VIFF Centre, as well as May 31 to June 9 online.

This year’s VSFF will showcase 46 films in six programs, including eight entries in the always-popular After Dark block.

“Canadian filmmakers continue to impress us,” Marena Dix and Duncan Carr, festival co-directors, in a release. “After receiving a record-breaking amount of submissions, we are so grateful and honoured to showcase some of BC and Canada’s best short films.

“This year’s program is thought-provoking, bold, and funny, with a couple of twists. Emerging and established filmmakers from coast to coast have brought you their best, and viewers are in for a treat. Join us to ‘Keep It Short’ and feast on everything the power of short film has to offer.”

Vancouver Short Film Festival

Hair Or No Hair/VSFF

Highlights of VSFF 2024 include 100 Days by director Erik Kwan, a tale of how a family celebration can take a turn due to a bowl of red bean dessert soup and the arrival of an unexpected guest and Hair or No Hair by director Janessa St. Pierre, how a young black woman learns to break off the stigma she feels about her baldness caused by Alopecia.

Another highlight is Tiny by director Ritchie Hemphill and Ryan Haché, a thoughtful stop-motion film about ‘Nakwaxda’xw Elder Colleen Hemphill’s childhood.

Casa Molina Vancouver

Tiny/VSFF

VSFF will also be hosting several filmmaker-exclusive events to take place at the Annex, including networking sessions and workshops.

There will also be an awards presentation and a closing night party for the festival. Check out the full schedule here.

Vancouver Short Film Festival 2024

When: May 31 to June 2, 2024 (in-person), May 31 to June 9, 2024 (online)
Time: Various times
Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; online via Eventive
Cost: Various; purchase online

