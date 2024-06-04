EventsUrbanized

Down in the dumps: Go on a FREE tour of Vancouver's landfill this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 4 2024, 4:59 pm
City of Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s most important facilities is opening its doors to the public this weekend, though you may want to bring some noseplugs for your visit.

Vancouver Landfill is hosting its annual family-friendly open house on Saturday, June 8, with guided tours, free food and refreshments, and more.

Located next to Burns Bog, the landfill spans an area of 790 acres and serves 70% of the region’s waste disposal needs. The City of Vancouver has an agreement with Metro Vancouver Regional District and the City of Delta to operate the facility, which is scheduled to close in 2037.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of Vancouver (@cityofvancouver)

“Bring your family and join us for a fun-filled behind-the-scenes tour of the Vancouver Landfill and find out where your garbage ends up,” said the City online.

The open house includes a guided bus tour, a look inside a piece of landfill equipment, and hands-on displays where guests can learn about zero waste and environmental conservation.

vancouver landfill delta

Vancouver Landfill in Delta. (City of Vancouver)

Visitors can also enjoy a meet-and-greet with the trained hawks and falcons of the Bird Control Team, face painting, and free food and refreshments. Everyone will also be able to take home a free bag of compost.

The City of Vancouver encourages guests to bring a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, a hat, and mobility equipment if needed. However, pets and chairs are not allowed during the event.

When: June 8, 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: 5400 72nd Street, Delta
Cost: Free

