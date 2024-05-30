An epic Taylor Swift-themed night is taking over Playland next month

A trip to the amusement park is a highlight on any summer schedule. And for Swifties in need of a little more excitement, Vancouver’s Playland has an upcoming event that they need to check out.

Vancouver’s amusement park is hosting Playland Eras Night, a special Taylor Swift-themed night, on Saturday, June 15.

The magical evening will feature unique treats, live entertainment, and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tay-Tay in concert.

Eras Night is just one of the four special events that Playland has planned for thrill-seekers in June.

All guests are encouraged to dress in their sparkliest sequins and glitter, and you’ll want to get to Playland early on June 15, as the first 500 guests will receive a friendship bracelet kit. Make memories and bracelets in the serene Secret Garden, then share them with your besties or trade them with your fellow Swifties.

The park will be filled with the sounds of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits all night long, and you can even catch a live performance by a Taylor Swift Drag Queen Impersonator. Of course, make sure you make time to jump on all of your favourite rides.

Playland will be serving up themed treats during Eras Night, including glitter mini donuts, glitter cotton candy, and limited-time cocktails and mocktails to help you get your glam on.

The cocktail is made of vodka, club soda, pink glitter dust, lime, and a cotton candy topper, and the mocktail is made with watermelon juice, ginger ale, and lime juice.

Triple O’s is also getting in on the fun with its Swiftie Combo, a cheeseburger, regular fries, and a 12-ounce chocolate milkshake for just $19.

Playland is keeping the good times going with three other themed nights in June. They include:

KC Bear’s Birthday Bash on June 9, with complimentary popcorn, photo ops, and hugs with PNE’s lovable mascot and his friends.

Solstice on June 22, featuring limited-time offer beverages like the Solstice Sipper, a BBQ in the Kettle Creek Tent, and the park staying open until midnight.

Playland Night is an exclusive 19+ event on June 29. It features a complimentary welcome drink, great music to keep the energy high, and a fully licensed park so you can enjoy your drinks almost anywhere (except on the rides, in Haunted Mansion, or the Glass House).

So don’t miss out on all of the fun this summer at Playland!