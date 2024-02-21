Higher Learning: Vancouver to host global education summit this spring

Education leaders, academic heads, and policymakers from around the world are coming to Vancouver this spring to help shape the future of global education.

Eduverse Summit Canada 2024 is happening from June 2 to 4 at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel, with registration now open for the event.

According to the summit’s organizers, the event will foster collaboration, innovation, and growth in the international higher education landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eduverse Summit (@eduversesummit)

You might also like: BC's top employers have been named and these jobs come with big perks

Major Indigenous-owned film production studio planned for Vancouver Island

Tax credits and deductions Canadians can claim to get bigger returns this year

“The Eduverse Summit Canada 2024 is a crucible of educational transformation, especially significant as we navigate the post-pandemic resurgence of the global education sector,” said Avinav Sharma, executive director of Global Events Eduverse Summit, to Daily Hive. “This summit provides a rare opportunity to converge on issues of international student mobility, inclusive education, and the impact of globalization.

“As we host this event in Vancouver, we are not just discussing the future of education; we are actively creating it, with a special focus on the evolving landscape of North American education and its influence across the globe.”

Eduverse Summit 2024 is a series of multi-country summits where education leaders on a regional, national, and international level come together to discuss challenges in higher education. Policymakers, EdTech innovators, educators and government leaders will take part in critical conversations, network, and reveal new opportunities in the industry.

Here is a list of speakers announced so far for the summit in June:

Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament, Surrey—Newton

Satbir Singh Cheema, President and CEO, Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS)

Raj Hundal, Senior Director of Employment, Planning & Program Development, PICS

Vivek A. Savkur, Founder and President Emeritus, BC-India Business Network

Dr. Philip G. Laird, Vice President, Innovation Global and Academic Partnerships

Trinity Western University

Dr. Rishi Singh, VP Academics, Innivec, Canada

Sobhana Jaya-Madhavan, AVP, External Relations, Simon Fraser University

Farhad Dastur, Faculty Member & Principal Investigator, KPU Virtual Reality Lab

Shriya Rishi, Head of HR and Safety, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

Natasha Jeshani, President and CEO, Career Contacts

Dr. Gagun Chhina, Faculty, Langara College

Nick Noorani, CEO, Immigrant Networks

Keerit Jutla, President and CEO Association for Mineral Exploration

“Eduverse Summit 2024 aims to create a thriving, inclusive education ecosystem, contributing to a more connected, knowledgeable society,” added the event organizers. “Our vision extends to transcending geographical barriers, fostering a seamless global learning community where collaboration and shared knowledge are key.”

When: June 2 to 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel

Registration: Online