Higher Learning: Vancouver to host global education summit this spring
Education leaders, academic heads, and policymakers from around the world are coming to Vancouver this spring to help shape the future of global education.
Eduverse Summit Canada 2024 is happening from June 2 to 4 at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel, with registration now open for the event.
According to the summit’s organizers, the event will foster collaboration, innovation, and growth in the international higher education landscape.
“The Eduverse Summit Canada 2024 is a crucible of educational transformation, especially significant as we navigate the post-pandemic resurgence of the global education sector,” said Avinav Sharma, executive director of Global Events Eduverse Summit, to Daily Hive. “This summit provides a rare opportunity to converge on issues of international student mobility, inclusive education, and the impact of globalization.
“As we host this event in Vancouver, we are not just discussing the future of education; we are actively creating it, with a special focus on the evolving landscape of North American education and its influence across the globe.”
Eduverse Summit 2024 is a series of multi-country summits where education leaders on a regional, national, and international level come together to discuss challenges in higher education. Policymakers, EdTech innovators, educators and government leaders will take part in critical conversations, network, and reveal new opportunities in the industry.
Here is a list of speakers announced so far for the summit in June:
- Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament, Surrey—Newton
- Satbir Singh Cheema, President and CEO, Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS)
- Raj Hundal, Senior Director of Employment, Planning & Program Development, PICS
- Vivek A. Savkur, Founder and President Emeritus, BC-India Business Network
- Dr. Philip G. Laird, Vice President, Innovation Global and Academic Partnerships
- Trinity Western University
- Dr. Rishi Singh, VP Academics, Innivec, Canada
- Sobhana Jaya-Madhavan, AVP, External Relations, Simon Fraser University
- Farhad Dastur, Faculty Member & Principal Investigator, KPU Virtual Reality Lab
- Shriya Rishi, Head of HR and Safety, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board
- Natasha Jeshani, President and CEO, Career Contacts
- Dr. Gagun Chhina, Faculty, Langara College
- Nick Noorani, CEO, Immigrant Networks
- Keerit Jutla, President and CEO Association for Mineral Exploration
“Eduverse Summit 2024 aims to create a thriving, inclusive education ecosystem, contributing to a more connected, knowledgeable society,” added the event organizers. “Our vision extends to transcending geographical barriers, fostering a seamless global learning community where collaboration and shared knowledge are key.”
Eduverse Summit Canada 2024
When: June 2 to 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel
Registration: Online
