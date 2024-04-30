Record-breaking BMO Vancouver Marathon will close major roadways this weekend

Thousands of runners are set to lace up their sneakers and hit the pavement for the BMO Vancouver Marathon this weekend, and commuters are being warned that traffic will be impacted in many parts of the city.

Canada’s top destination race is sold out for the full marathon, half marathon, and 8 km races, with a record 22,000+ registrants and their supporters expected to descend across several neighbourhoods on Sunday morning.

According to RUNVAN, the Vancouver International Marathon Society, it is working closely with the City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department, the Vancouver Park Board, and Translink to ensure that the massive event happens smoothly.

“Safety is everyone’s top priority and this plan allows us to adhere to international marathon race standards,” said RUNVAN on its website. “Support from the community and all stakeholders involved in delivering this longstanding Vancouver tradition is truly appreciated.

“Traffic control personnel will be stationed at major intersections and access points along the race route to safely manage and redirect traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid travel during the impacted hours and consider alternative times for local trips. Motorists who do travel during these times are advised to please plan ahead for potential delays and stoppages on affected routes.”

The areas that will see some closures are Riley Park, South Cambie, Oakridge, Fairview, Kerrisdale, Dunbar, UBC, Point Grey, Kitsilano, West End, Coal Harbour, Chinatown, Yaletown, Cambie, False Creek, and downtown.

Many drivers, cyclists, and others will be impacted by the rolling closures, which will see some major routes to Canada Place, the airport, and other areas impacted at different times, starting as early as midnight the night before and lasting through to Sunday afternoon.

Translink has announced that it will be operating on a Sunday schedule, with a number of bus routes being modified to accommodate the BMO Vancouver Marathon routes.

Closures include the Burrard Street Bridge SB from 9 am to 1:30 pm and Cambie Street Bridge NB between 6:30 to 8 am. The Granville Street Bridge will remain open. However, the Seawall will be closed in some areas.

There will also be a free public Health, Sports & Lifestyle Expo on Friday and Saturday at the Vancouver Convention Centre, and a kid’s race on Saturday in Stanley Park at the Ceperley Playground.

For more information about the road closures, check out the full list and maps online.