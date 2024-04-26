FREE ribs and music festival is setting up camp in Vancouver this summer

The lineup of food events coming to Vancouver just keeps growing, and we’ve got details on a new one that you’ll want to tie on a bib for.

SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest, presented by The Narrow Group and The Festival Company, is taking over Jonathan Rogers Park from June 21 to 23.

The inaugural event combines a classic ribfest BBQ with adult-sized summer games, live music and more. Best of all the party is free to check out, with tickets available now.

“Adults seem to miss out on all the summer fun that kids have,” said Billie Jo Aasen of The Festival Company in a release. “SummerCamp Festival grew out of our goal of creating an event which would let grown-ups be free, fun, and creative like kids, even with their kids.

“We’ve brought all the best things about summer days — music, games, food — made them adult-sized and dropped into one place.”

SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest is inviting some of the country’s top rib and food trucks to set up shop and serve their mouthwatering eats to guests. There will also be live music, DJs, and a local artisan vendor market to check out.

Party games planned for the event include tug of war, giant bevy pong, and water fights. So make sure you stay refreshed by visiting the beer garden throughout the weekend.

What’s even better is that this festival is raising funds for the Lifted Organization, which supports local youth and mental health initiatives.

And if you’re on the road to the Okanagan Valley this September, you can swing by a second SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest when it sets up shop in Penticton at Okanogan Lake Park.

When: June 21 to 23, 2024

Time 12 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rogers Park — 110 West 7th Vancouver

Admission: Free, register online

