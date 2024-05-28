International food trucks are coming to West Van for a free fest this weekend
An outdoor festival showcasing tastes and creations from around the world is returning this weekend to Ambleside Park.
The 2024 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from May 31 to June 1, with a free festival program that includes live performances, a kids’ zone and interactive pavilions, and of course, delicious eats and drinks.
Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Khatsahlano Street Party returns with over 50 FREE performances this summer
- Beer by the Pier returns in June with a waterfront celebration of community
- A new oceanside night market with food trucks is coming to White Rock
Whether you’re craving authentic Polish dishes or mouthwatering Indian flavours, the vendors on-site will have a treat for all appetites.
Here are all of the food vendors coming to West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest:
- Aloha Poke
- Baba’s House
- Chilango Mango
- Dolce Amore
- Dos Amigos Tex-Mex
- Food Daddy
- Indish Food Truck
- Mahshiko
- Planted Love
- Rico ‘n Lalo Paletas
- Shameless Buns
- Taco Nori
- The Dragon Bowl
Plus, you can enjoy an international beer or wine while you catch the exciting entertainment. Artists slated to perform include Mazacote, VANTA Korean Drummers, and The Paperboys.
The former Bridge Festival will once again host a variety of cultural pavilions created by community groups, volunteers, and businesses. Each unique space will feature art, music, and performances.
There will also be traditional games, art activities, and food highlighting different cultures. Featured Pavilions in the Walkway of Nations include:
- China
- Colombia
- Hong Kong
- Francophone
- India
- Iran
- Korea
- Palestine
- Parks Canada
- Peru
- Poland
- South African
- Taiwan
- Ukraine
- Wales
West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest will also feature a kids’ zone with arts and crafts, carnival games sponsored by The Agency, and interactive activities hosted by West Vancouver Field Hockey Club and The Red Fox Society.
West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest
When: May 31 to June 1, 2024
Time: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Admission: Free