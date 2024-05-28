An outdoor festival showcasing tastes and creations from around the world is returning this weekend to Ambleside Park.

The 2024 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from May 31 to June 1, with a free festival program that includes live performances, a kids’ zone and interactive pavilions, and of course, delicious eats and drinks.

Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.

Whether you’re craving authentic Polish dishes or mouthwatering Indian flavours, the vendors on-site will have a treat for all appetites.

Here are all of the food vendors coming to West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest:

Aloha Poke

Baba’s House

Chilango Mango

Dolce Amore

Dos Amigos Tex-Mex

Food Daddy

Indish Food Truck

Mahshiko

Planted Love

Rico ‘n Lalo Paletas

Shameless Buns

Taco Nori

The Dragon Bowl

Plus, you can enjoy an international beer or wine while you catch the exciting entertainment. Artists slated to perform include Mazacote, VANTA Korean Drummers, and The Paperboys.

The former Bridge Festival will once again host a variety of cultural pavilions created by community groups, volunteers, and businesses. Each unique space will feature art, music, and performances.

There will also be traditional games, art activities, and food highlighting different cultures. Featured Pavilions in the Walkway of Nations include:

China

Colombia

Hong Kong

Francophone

India

Iran

Korea

Palestine

Parks Canada

Peru

Poland

South African

Taiwan

Ukraine

Wales

West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest will also feature a kids’ zone with arts and crafts, carnival games sponsored by The Agency, and interactive activities hosted by West Vancouver Field Hockey Club and The Red Fox Society.

When: May 31 to June 1, 2024

Time: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Admission: Free