FoodEventsFood EventsFood News

International food trucks are coming to West Van for a free fest this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 28 2024, 8:49 pm
International food trucks are coming to West Van for a free fest this weekend
West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest/Facebook

An outdoor festival showcasing tastes and creations from around the world is returning this weekend to Ambleside Park.

The 2024 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from May 31 to June 1, with a free festival program that includes live performances, a kids’ zone and interactive pavilions, and of course, delicious eats and drinks.

Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.

Whether you’re craving authentic Polish dishes or mouthwatering Indian flavours, the vendors on-site will have a treat for all appetites.

Here are all of the food vendors coming to West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest:

  • Aloha Poke
  • Baba’s House
  • Chilango Mango
  • Dolce Amore
  • Dos Amigos Tex-Mex
  • Food Daddy
  • Indish Food Truck
  • Mahshiko
  • Planted Love
  • Rico ‘n Lalo Paletas
  • Shameless Buns
  • Taco Nori
  • The Dragon Bowl
West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest

West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest/Facebook

Plus, you can enjoy an international beer or wine while you catch the exciting entertainment. Artists slated to perform include Mazacote, VANTA Korean Drummers, and The Paperboys.

The former Bridge Festival will once again host a variety of cultural pavilions created by community groups, volunteers, and businesses. Each unique space will feature art, music, and performances.

West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest

West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest/Facebook

There will also be traditional games, art activities, and food highlighting different cultures. Featured Pavilions in the Walkway of Nations include:

  • China
  • Colombia
  • Hong Kong
  • Francophone
  • India
  • Iran
  • Korea
  • Palestine
  • Parks Canada
  • Peru
  • Poland
  • South African
  • Taiwan
  • Ukraine
  • Wales

West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest will also feature a kids’ zone with arts and crafts, carnival games sponsored by The Agency, and interactive activities hosted by West Vancouver Field Hockey Club and The Red Fox Society.

West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest

When: May 31 to June 1, 2024
Time: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Admission: Free

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Food Events
+ Food News

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop