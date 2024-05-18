The biggest garage sale in Vancouver returns with great deals next month

Heads up, bargain hunters! You’re going to need a bigger bag.

The eighth Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 15 throughout Grandview-Woodland in East Vancouver.

Previous years have seen over 200 sales set up in people’s yards, alleys, and driveways. Organizers are expecting another big turnout of shoppers and sellers.

Anyone in the Grandview Woodland area is invited to set up a sale simply by registering online. There is no cost to do so, though donations are being collected to help with organization costs.

Shoppers can then see all of the participating sales by visiting the garage sale’s website, which will have an updated map closer to the date of the day of the event. Sales can happen anywhere between Broadway and the Burrard Inlet, and between Clark Drive and Nanaimo Street.

The Great Grandview Garage Sale is entirely volunteer-run, with neighbours and supporters helping to put up posters and spread the word about the family-friendly event.

From records to retro furniture, books to housewares, and toys for the little ones, there’s something for everyone at this massive Vancouver garage sale. Make sure you bring cash and bags to hold everything you find.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo Street. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)