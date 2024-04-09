FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

50+ participating restaurants to try at Brewery & the Beast Vancouver this year

Apr 9 2024, 3:00 pm
One of the best days of the foodie calendar is getting closer and closer, Vancouver. Before we know it, Brewery & The Beast will be here.

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, June 2.

Brewery & the Beast features top-quality meat cooked in a range of styles, from grilled to slow-roasted, braised or smoked, all paired with chilled local brews, ciders, wine, cocktails, and refreshing zero-proof options, alongside live entertainment throughout the day.

For 2024, this celebration has an incredible lineup of acclaimed restaurants and chefs, totalling nearly 60.

The 2024 event also marks a return to the “All You Can Enjoy” format for both food and drinks, with an increased number of food offerings, more beverages, and extra dessert options, as well as a smaller crowd for a more intimate atmosphere.

 

Brewery & the Beast has almost a dozen new participating vendors this year, including Osteria Elio Volpe, per se Social Corner, The Watson, Jungle Room, Chambar Restaurant, and Langley’s Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar + Kitchen.

So, without further delay, here are all 50+ participating vendors to try at Vancouver’s all-you-can-enjoy meat and beer fest.

  1. Alimentaria Mexicana
  2. Alouette Bistro
  3. Antise Vancouver
  4. ARC Restaurant
  5. Artigiano
  6. Atlas Steak + Fish
  7. Bacaro
  8. Bar Oso
  9. Bartholomew Bar
  10. Basta Barbecue x Farmer’s Apprentice
  11. Belgard Kitchen
  12. Berrymobile Fruit Distribution Inc.
  13. Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
  14. C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine
  15. Café Medina
  16. Chambar Restaurant
  17. Chop & Chew
  18. Diva at the Met
  19. Elisa
  20. Free Bird Table & Bar
  21. Gastronomy Gastown
  22. H2 Kitchen + Bar
  23. Havana Vancouver
  24. Haven Kitchen + Bar
  25. Homer Street Cafe and Bar
  26. Hydra Estiatorio & Wine Bar
  27. Il Caminetto
  28. Jungle Room
  29. La Mezcalería
  30. Lift Bar Grill View
  31. Mary Ann’s Macarons
  32. Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions
  33. Notch8 Restaurant & Bar
  34. Okini Restaurant & Bar
  35. Osteria Elio Volpe x Osteria Savio Volpe
  36. Pablo Cheese Tart
  37. Paella Guys & Co
  38. per se Social Corner
  39. Pourhouse
  40. President’s Club at Roger’s Arena
  41. Published on Main
  42. Salt N Sear Catering
  43. South Fire by Zambri’s
  44. Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar + Kitchen
  45. Straight and Marrow
  46. Sumibiyaki Arashi
  47. Supper Club YVR
  48. The Cahoots Kitchen x Old Stubborn’s
  49. The Lunch Lady
  50. The Pie Hole
  51. The Watson
  52. Torafuku
  53. Tower Izakaya at D/6 in The Douglas Hotel
  54. Two Rivers Meats
  55. Vancouver Community College
  56. Vancouver Private Dining
  57. Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of creations from much-loved local restaurants and purveyors.

Check out some of our favourite eats from past events.

Brewery & The Beast Vancouver 2024

When: Sunday, June 2, 2024
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Buy online

