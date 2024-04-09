50+ participating restaurants to try at Brewery & the Beast Vancouver this year
One of the best days of the foodie calendar is getting closer and closer, Vancouver. Before we know it, Brewery & The Beast will be here.
The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, June 2.
Brewery & the Beast features top-quality meat cooked in a range of styles, from grilled to slow-roasted, braised or smoked, all paired with chilled local brews, ciders, wine, cocktails, and refreshing zero-proof options, alongside live entertainment throughout the day.
For 2024, this celebration has an incredible lineup of acclaimed restaurants and chefs, totalling nearly 60.
The 2024 event also marks a return to the “All You Can Enjoy” format for both food and drinks, with an increased number of food offerings, more beverages, and extra dessert options, as well as a smaller crowd for a more intimate atmosphere.
View this post on Instagram
Brewery & the Beast has almost a dozen new participating vendors this year, including Osteria Elio Volpe, per se Social Corner, The Watson, Jungle Room, Chambar Restaurant, and Langley’s Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar + Kitchen.
So, without further delay, here are all 50+ participating vendors to try at Vancouver’s all-you-can-enjoy meat and beer fest.
- Alimentaria Mexicana
- Alouette Bistro
- Antise Vancouver
- ARC Restaurant
- Artigiano
- Atlas Steak + Fish
- Bacaro
- Bar Oso
- Bartholomew Bar
- Basta Barbecue x Farmer’s Apprentice
- Belgard Kitchen
- Berrymobile Fruit Distribution Inc.
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
- C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine
- Café Medina
- Chambar Restaurant
- Chop & Chew
- Diva at the Met
- Elisa
- Free Bird Table & Bar
- Gastronomy Gastown
- H2 Kitchen + Bar
- Havana Vancouver
- Haven Kitchen + Bar
- Homer Street Cafe and Bar
- Hydra Estiatorio & Wine Bar
- Il Caminetto
- Jungle Room
- La Mezcalería
- Lift Bar Grill View
- Mary Ann’s Macarons
- Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions
- Notch8 Restaurant & Bar
- Okini Restaurant & Bar
- Osteria Elio Volpe x Osteria Savio Volpe
- Pablo Cheese Tart
- Paella Guys & Co
- per se Social Corner
- Pourhouse
- President’s Club at Roger’s Arena
- Published on Main
- Salt N Sear Catering
- South Fire by Zambri’s
- Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar + Kitchen
- Straight and Marrow
- Sumibiyaki Arashi
- Supper Club YVR
- The Cahoots Kitchen x Old Stubborn’s
- The Lunch Lady
- The Pie Hole
- The Watson
- Torafuku
- Tower Izakaya at D/6 in The Douglas Hotel
- Two Rivers Meats
- Vancouver Community College
- Vancouver Private Dining
- Wildlight Kitchen + Bar
Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of creations from much-loved local restaurants and purveyors.
Check out some of our favourite eats from past events.
Brewery & The Beast Vancouver 2024
When: Sunday, June 2, 2024
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Buy online
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok