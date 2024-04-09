50+ participating restaurants to try at Brewery & the Beast Vancouver this year

One of the best days of the foodie calendar is getting closer and closer, Vancouver. Before we know it, Brewery & The Beast will be here.

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, June 2.

Brewery & the Beast features top-quality meat cooked in a range of styles, from grilled to slow-roasted, braised or smoked, all paired with chilled local brews, ciders, wine, cocktails, and refreshing zero-proof options, alongside live entertainment throughout the day.

For 2024, this celebration has an incredible lineup of acclaimed restaurants and chefs, totalling nearly 60.

The 2024 event also marks a return to the “All You Can Enjoy” format for both food and drinks, with an increased number of food offerings, more beverages, and extra dessert options, as well as a smaller crowd for a more intimate atmosphere.

Brewery & the Beast has almost a dozen new participating vendors this year, including Osteria Elio Volpe, per se Social Corner, The Watson, Jungle Room, Chambar Restaurant, and Langley’s Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar + Kitchen.

So, without further delay, here are all 50+ participating vendors to try at Vancouver’s all-you-can-enjoy meat and beer fest.

Alimentaria Mexicana Alouette Bistro Antise Vancouver ARC Restaurant Artigiano Atlas Steak + Fish Bacaro Bar Oso Bartholomew Bar Basta Barbecue x Farmer’s Apprentice Belgard Kitchen Berrymobile Fruit Distribution Inc. Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine Café Medina Chambar Restaurant Chop & Chew Diva at the Met Elisa Free Bird Table & Bar Gastronomy Gastown H2 Kitchen + Bar Havana Vancouver Haven Kitchen + Bar Homer Street Cafe and Bar Hydra Estiatorio & Wine Bar Il Caminetto Jungle Room La Mezcalería Lift Bar Grill View Mary Ann’s Macarons Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions Notch8 Restaurant & Bar Okini Restaurant & Bar Osteria Elio Volpe x Osteria Savio Volpe Pablo Cheese Tart Paella Guys & Co per se Social Corner Pourhouse President’s Club at Roger’s Arena Published on Main Salt N Sear Catering South Fire by Zambri’s Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar + Kitchen Straight and Marrow Sumibiyaki Arashi Supper Club YVR The Cahoots Kitchen x Old Stubborn’s The Lunch Lady The Pie Hole The Watson Torafuku Tower Izakaya at D/6 in The Douglas Hotel Two Rivers Meats Vancouver Community College Vancouver Private Dining Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of creations from much-loved local restaurants and purveyors.

Check out some of our favourite eats from past events.

When: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online

