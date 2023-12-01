More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in December

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The weather outside may be frightful, but at least the events around Vancouver are delightful!

Get your new month going with our list of 42 great events happening around the city in December. From the PNE Winter Fair to New Year’s Eve shindigs, Christmas lights, free ice skating, and more, there’s something for everyone!

Things to do in December

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily from December 1 until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is back in Vancouver.

Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent, who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Glory Days is bringing the Vancouver Night Market Winter Edition to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square. From global delicacies to a traditional lion dance show, this free-admission market truly has something to offer for everyone.

Once you have filled your belly, there are plenty of rare vintage items to check out, too. Granville Flea has curated a selection of incredible vintage vendors for visitors to shop till they drop. Fun stores include Endless Rodeo Vintage, RC Thrifts, and Classique Grails.

When: December 1, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Make It! returns to the PNE Forum for four days from December 7 to 10. The popular handmade market will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.

When: December 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm (Thursday), 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12, purchase online here. Kids 12 and under are free

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink will soon reopen for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.

When: Open daily from December 1, 2023, until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee

What: Vancouver International Film Festival presents Studio Ghibli Forever! this December for film lovers to enjoy. The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes four Studio Ghibli films, including animated masterpieces and cult classics by the Koganei, Tokyo-based company.

Isabel Leong’s Studio Ghibli Orchestra, a big band (18-piece) jazz group, will also play the music of Ghibli’s composer-in-chief, Joe Hisaishi in a special event on December 10.

When: December 10 to 20, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: There will be over 1,200 guests in attendance for the countdown to midnight – and you’ll want to be one of them.

This year’s Cirque NYE 2024 will feature 10 of the city’s top DJs and live performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in the new year!

Guests can also visit the five fully licensed bars to stay refreshed all night long.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $80 – available online

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: Now until mid-January 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 11 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages eight years and up. Purchase online

What: Liven Up – Coal Harbour is a new and free family-friendly activation that brings magic and meaning to the seawall in December. The monthlong event will see lighting installations, artists, musicians, and storytellers showcased along a stunning walk from Canada Place to Cardero Park. Make sure to visit the Harbour Green Stage & Bar for great live entertainment and delicious refreshments.

According to organizers, Liven Up will not only entertain and create a sense of wonder, but it will also bring people together to share experiences and connect with cultural groups that have helped shape Vancouver.

When: December 1 to 30, 2023. Live activations every Friday and Saturday night

Times: Lighting available all day, performances on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Coal Harbour seawall from Canada Place — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver to Cardero Park — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Your favourite canine companions don’t have to feel left out of the festive fun this holiday season, thanks to the Steveston Christmas Dog Parade.

Dozens of paw-dorable dogs and puppies will dress in holiday attire and parade along Imperial Landing on Sunday, December 10.

The event starts at 10:30 am at Phoenix Pond’s bridge arch and ends at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site, where there will be more seasonal fun for the community to enjoy.

When: December 10, 2023

Time: 10:30 am start

Where: Starts at Phoenix Pond bridge arch and ends at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site

Cost: Free

What: Contact Winter Music Festival is taking over the Vancouver Convention Centre on December 27 and 28, and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.

This year’s headliners include multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Zedd and two-time Juno winner and industry trendsetter Rezz.

When: December 27 and 28, 2023

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Holiday happenings and Christmas cheer

What: Vancouver may not have any reindeer, but visitors can enjoy the sight of a giant illuminated moose this holiday season at Christmas at Canada Place.

Free Christmas attractions, presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, will be taking over the Canadian Trail along the west promenade of Canada Place.

Visitors will get a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and the iconic white sails of Canada Place illuminated with bright colours and designs throughout the holidays.

When: December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024

Time: 8 am to 10 pm daily

Where: The Canadian Trail, West Promenade – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Previously recognized by The Guinness World Records for housing the tallest gingerbread man, Gingerbread Lane features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers.

As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC and the Yukon, which is celebrating its 40th year of granting wishes to children living with critical illnesses.

When: December 1 to 29, 2023

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver – 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: CandyTown will transform the streets of Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground with roaming holiday characters, stunning live ice sculpting, and the All I Want for Christmas Gift Market. Visitors will also enjoy live music and delightful winter photo ops throughout the neighbourhood.

New this year is a pet-friendly Winter Wonderland photo station hosted by Happy Photo Bus and live music from the East Van Horns. The little ones can write a letter to Santa during their visit to CandyTown.

Attendees will also want to check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC tent at Bill Curtis Square, where they will have a chance to win a suite for 14 people for one game during the 2024 season or a pair of 2024 season memberships for the Whitecaps.

When: December 2, 2023

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)

Admission: Free

What: The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas market will be back to delight all ages this holiday season.

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event until December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the market offers over 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. There are also plenty of festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: Now until December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots are available

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, children 6 and under are free. Purchase online

What: Drag Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars bring their newest holiday show to Vancouver. Fans can expect a fabulous spectacle in the show co-written and co-created by the duo and directed by BenDeLaCreme, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and annual favourites.

When: December 30, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Though the Christmas Train tickets may be all sold out, there’s still lots to see and do at Bright Nights in Stanley Park throughout the holidays. Guests will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.

When: Now until January 6, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: Free for Bright Nights

What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure your holidays are ready to shine bright.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop until January 7. Visitors to the Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.

When: Now until January 7, 2024 (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: PNE’s popular Winter Fair returns this December, with holiday-themed food and drinks, light displays and live entertainment, and more.

The most unique winter fair in BC is presented by BCAA and will run December 8, 9, and 14 to 23. Guests can even look forward to twice-nightly performances of the Nutcracker On Ice at the Pacific Coliseum.

When: December 8, 9, and 14 to 23, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $19-$25 in advance, purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available.

What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998. More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will shine until the new year.

When: Lights will be on display until January 5, 2024

Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The magic of the holidays has arrived in Kitsilano as the West 4th Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting Kitsmas from December 8 to 10. You can grab a hot chocolate, check out the festive decorations and mistletoe, and even send letters directly to the North Pole.

Get into the spirit of the season with holiday shopping parties at participating businesses, with bubbly, treats, gift ideas and more. Then snap a holiday photo at The Happy Photo Bus at the Maple Plaza on Saturday, December 9th from 11 am to 4 pm (a free photographer will be onsite from 11 am to 1:30 pm, so book your spot online). Friends, family and pets are welcome.

There will also be a Kids’ Craft area, Kitsmas Cookies, and hot drinks from Nuttea to enjoy at the Maple Plaza at Maple Street and 4th Avenue on December 9th from 11 am to 4 pm.

When: December 8 to 10, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations on West 4th. Photobus will be located at Maple Street and 4th Avenue

Cost: Free

What: Goh Ballet, an internationally renowned and locally owned organization, is celebrating its 14th anniversary of The Nutcracker this holiday season.

There are five performances to catch in December, each featuring live music by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and a diverse cast of over 250 dancers aged 7 to 67.

When: December 14 to 17, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase here

What: Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays has announced its seasonal return starting this month.

Discover over one million lights across 15 acres at VanDusen Festival of Lights, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages.

When: Now until January 7, 2024 (closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$24, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena throughout the month, with home games against the New Jersey Devils on December 5, Florida Panthers on December 14, and the San Jose Sharks on December 23.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Giants continue their season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Everett Silvertips on December 9, Prince George Cougars on December 16, and Edmonton Oil Kings on December 29.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks’ AHL season rolls on this month with home games including matchups against the Laval Rocket on December 1 and 2, Coachella Valley Firebirds on December 8 and 9, and Ontario Reign on December 20 and 21.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Soccer fans across BC are showing their support for a legend as Christine Sinclair gets set to play her final game with the Canadian women’s national soccer team. When Canada takes on Australia on December 5, it will be the last time that Sinclair suits up for her country on the international stage.

There will be several tributes to the legendary striker throughout the night. One of the major ones we already know about is BC Place changing its name to Christine Sinclair Place for one day on December 5. It has also been revealed that there will be exclusive food and drink options and much more, all dedicated to Sinclair.

When: December 5, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon appetit

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help you make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday’s, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus there’s all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music happening from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free but reservations recommended. Reserve online

What: Old Yale Brewing will have 12 specialty beverages to kick off the holiday season, and you’ll want to try them all.

Treat yourself to delicious creations like the Christmaspolitan (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist), the Carol Barrel (Irish whiskey, banana liqueur, Jamaican navy strength rum, Guinness punch, lime, aromatic and chocolate bitters, and nutmeg), and the Christmas Criket (blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, and mole bitters).

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Where: Old Yale Abbotsford — 33738 Laurel Street, Abbotsford and Old Yale Chilliwack — 404-44550 South Sumas Road, Chilliwack

What: Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t give us the perfect winter wonderland.

There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

When: Now through February

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Book online

What: Guests are invited to sip on holiday-inspired cocktails in the Fa la la la la lounge served up by the newly opened Funk. Coffee Bar by House of Funk. There will also be delicious donuts by Lee’s Donuts to enjoy while listening to live music from the award-winning Vancouver choir, Lions Gate Chorus.

Afterward, make your own festive decorations at the wreath-making booth from Blossom and Vine, then visit the flower stand and watch demos from Fleurs De Villes.

When: December 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 7 pm

Where: 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: What’s better than Happy Hour? How about Happy Hour floating by the water with stunning park and water views, a delightful festive atmosphere, and the perfect blend of tasty drinks.

Harbour Cruises is serving up a magical holiday experience every Friday and Saturday until December 23, with 50 percent off select bottles of wine, $8 1 oz highballs, and chilled beers from just $6 to $8. Light bites will also be available to complement the festive vibes.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until December 23. 2023

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Harbour Cruises — 501 Denman Street, Vancouver

Reservations: Book online

Enjoy the arts

What: The holiday season has arrived and we’re excited that the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is bringing its distinctly Canadian retelling of Nutcracker to Vancouver’s Centre for the Performing Arts from December 7 to 10.

With 40 dancers, 250 costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score to be wowed by during the performance, it truly is a masterful, opulent holiday display.

When: December 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm (plus 1 pm on Saturday and 4:30 pm on Sunday)

Where: The Centre for the Performing Arts – 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35, available online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the classic film Elf in a magical musical for the holiday season. All ages will love following along with Buddy the Elf from the North Pole to New York City as he tries to win over his new family with Christmas cheer and syrupy spaghetti. But what can he do when his dad’s on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Jolly Old St. Nick himself?

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre presents Back to the Holidays, a festive family-friendly homage to Back to the Future and A Christmas Carol that is filled with holiday laughs.

Discover the holidays of the past, present, and future through the point of view of an eccentric scientist tasked with helping the hero learn the true meaning of the season and save the town from ruin.

When: Thursday to Saturday until December 23, plus a matinee on December 17 and 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: East Van Panto’s Beauty and the Beast introduces audiences to bright and business-minded Belle, who becomes imprisoned in an enchanted specialty grocery store run by a stuck-in-his-ways Beast. She must use her smarts with the help of her new friends Miso Potts, little Tofu and their Bento Buds to change Beast’s perspective and break the curse before time runs out.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Alannah Brittany of Vancouver Special Comedy hosts The Holiday Taint Comedy Show at the Fox Cabaret. Featuring performances by Ola Dada, Syd Bosel, Amy Walsh, Aaron Charles Read and more, this show is sure to keep your festive funny spirit going.

When: December 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Comedy Department presents candy cane chaos and mistletoe mayhem in their holiday comedy offering! The North Pole’s top three elves face off in a hilarious Christmas competition. Who will get to bring joy to children all over the world? The audience will decide with their suggestions and votes.

When: December 9, 16 and 23 (Vancouver), December 19 to 21 (Coquitlam)

Time: 7:30 pm and 9 pm (Vancouver), 7:30 pm plus a 3 pm matinee on December 21 (Coquitlam)

Where: The Show Cellar — 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver; Evergreen Cultural Centre — 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody